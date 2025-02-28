All ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 dub release dates, confirmed

After Chugong’s Korean web novel Solo Leveling was announced at Anime Expo 2022, anticipation soared sky-high. Fast forward to January 2024, when the anime’s debut shattered expectations and cemented itself as a fan-favorite. Following the explosive first season, Solo Leveling Season 2 is proving to be just as unstoppable.

After the 12-episode first season ended in March 2024, Solo Leveling returned to the Crunchyroll screens with its second season as a part of its Winter 2025 lineup. Titled “Arise from the Shadow,” the new season premiered on Saturday, January 4 and continued the adventures of the master Hunter Sung Jin-woo in the dungeons. The original Japanese episodes with subtitles have been hitting the Crunchyroll screens every Saturday at 9:00 AM PT.

Solo Leveling season 2 dub release schedule

Solo Leveling season 2 is set to have a 13-episode run to fulfill the 25-episode order commissioned by Aniplex. The English dubbed Solo Leveling season 2 episodes began airing two weeks after the original Japanese version premiered. This means the dub episodes began airing on Jan. 18, 2025, and have been releasing weekly on Saturdays since. Here’s the full schedule for all 13 episodes:

Episode 1 “You Aren’t E-Rank, Are You?”: Jan. 18, 2025

Episode 2 “I Suppose You Aren’t Aware”: Jan. 25, 2025

Episode 3 “Still a Long Way to Go”: Feb. 1, 2025

Episode 4 “I Need to Stop Faking”: Feb. 8, 2025

Episode 5 “This Is What We’re Trained to Do”: Feb. 22, 2025 (delayed)

Episode 6 “Don’t Look Down on My Guys”: Feb. 22, 2025

Episode 7 “The 10th S-Rank Hunter”: March 1, 2025

Episode 8 “Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out”: March 8, 2025

Episode 9 “It Was All Worth It”: March 15, 2025

Episode 10 “TBA”: March 22, 2025

Episode 11 “TBA”: March 29, 2025

Episode 12 “TBA”: April 5, 2025

Episode 13 “TBA”: April 12, 2025

Solo Leveling season 2 English dub voice cast

Ahead of the English dub release, Crunchyroll released the English dub cast for Solo Leveling season 2 on Jan. 16. Excited to know the real-life talents behind your favorite characters? Here’s the full list of Solo Leveling season 2 English dub voice actors:

Aleks Le as Sung Jin-woo

Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi

Rebecca Wang as Sun Jinah

Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul

Trina Nishimura as Park Heejin

SungWon Cho as Woo JInchul

Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo

Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In

Kent Williams as Go Gunhee

Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho

Cory Yee as Ahn Sangmin

Anthony Bowling as Hyun Kichul

Geoff Bisente as Go Myunghawn

Sally Vahle as Teacher

Monica Flatley and Kirsty Johnson as Students

Bryson Baugus, Aiden Call, Ethan Gallardo, and Brandon Acosta as B-Rank Members

Drew Breedlove as C-Rank Member

Aiden Cal as Ice Elf

Daman Mills as Barca

