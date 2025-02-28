All ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 dub release dates, confirmed

After Chugong’s Korean web novel Solo Leveling was announced at Anime Expo 2022, anticipation soared sky-high. Fast forward to January 2024, when the anime’s debut shattered expectations and cemented itself as a fan-favorite. Following the explosive first season, Solo Leveling Season 2 is proving to be just as unstoppable.
After the 12-episode first season ended in March 2024, Solo Leveling returned to the Crunchyroll screens with its second season as a part of its Winter 2025 lineup. Titled “Arise from the Shadow,” the new season premiered on Saturday, January 4 and continued the adventures of the master Hunter Sung Jin-woo in the dungeons. The original Japanese episodes with subtitles have been hitting the Crunchyroll screens every Saturday at 9:00 AM PT.
Solo Leveling season 2 dub release schedule
Solo Leveling season 2 is set to have a 13-episode run to fulfill the 25-episode order commissioned by Aniplex. The English dubbed Solo Leveling season 2 episodes began airing two weeks after the original Japanese version premiered. This means the dub episodes began airing on Jan. 18, 2025, and have been releasing weekly on Saturdays since. Here’s the full schedule for all 13 episodes:
- Episode 1 “You Aren’t E-Rank, Are You?”: Jan. 18, 2025
- Episode 2 “I Suppose You Aren’t Aware”: Jan. 25, 2025
- Episode 3 “Still a Long Way to Go”: Feb. 1, 2025
- Episode 4 “I Need to Stop Faking”: Feb. 8, 2025
- Episode 5 “This Is What We’re Trained to Do”: Feb. 22, 2025 (delayed)
- Episode 6 “Don’t Look Down on My Guys”: Feb. 22, 2025
- Episode 7 “The 10th S-Rank Hunter”: March 1, 2025
- Episode 8 “Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out”: March 8, 2025
- Episode 9 “It Was All Worth It”: March 15, 2025
- Episode 10 “TBA”: March 22, 2025
- Episode 11 “TBA”: March 29, 2025
- Episode 12 “TBA”: April 5, 2025
- Episode 13 “TBA”: April 12, 2025
Solo Leveling season 2 English dub voice cast
Ahead of the English dub release, Crunchyroll released the English dub cast for Solo Leveling season 2 on Jan. 16. Excited to know the real-life talents behind your favorite characters? Here’s the full list of Solo Leveling season 2 English dub voice actors:
- Aleks Le as Sung Jin-woo
- Emi Lo as Han Song-Yi
- Rebecca Wang as Sun Jinah
- Patrick Seitz as Kim Chul
- Trina Nishimura as Park Heejin
- SungWon Cho as Woo JInchul
- Matthew David Rudd as Hwang Dongsoo
- Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-In
- Kent Williams as Go Gunhee
- Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho
- Cory Yee as Ahn Sangmin
- Anthony Bowling as Hyun Kichul
- Geoff Bisente as Go Myunghawn
- Sally Vahle as Teacher
- Monica Flatley and Kirsty Johnson as Students
- Bryson Baugus, Aiden Call, Ethan Gallardo, and Brandon Acosta as B-Rank Members
- Drew Breedlove as C-Rank Member
- Aiden Cal as Ice Elf
- Daman Mills as Barca
Published: Feb 28, 2025 02:43 pm