Things We Saw Today: MTV Movie & TV Awards Noms: WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bridgerton, More

MTV has revealed its nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards which is airing Sunday, May 16, according to Deadline. And honestly, there are some surprises on this list and some inevitable shows and movies that had to be nominated for the way they took fans by storm.

We’ll start with the good first. Disney+’s WandaVision leads with five nominations, for categories including Best Show, Best Performance in a Show for Elizabeth Olsen, Best Hero for Teyonah Parris, Best Villain for Kathryn Hahn, and Best Fight between Wanda and Agatha. And they are joined by Anthony Mackie’s performance in The Falcon and the Winter Solider for Best Hero and Best Duo.

The Boys, Amazon’s superhero hit series, followed with four nominations—including best show, best hero, and Best Villain. Bridgerton rightfully got nominated for Breakthrough Performance for Regé-Jean Page, Best Show, and Best Kiss. And Pedro Pascal is nominated for Best Hero in The Mandalorian and Best Duo via the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu.

Then there’s the surprise nominations that I still can’t understand, namely Emily in Paris. The Netflix show garnered four nominations for Best Show, Best Kiss, Breakthrough Performance, and Best Duo. And I don’t know about you, but I don’t know a single person who has watched Emily in Paris and enjoyed it. So, its nomination remains a mystery, especially when compared to some of the real fan favorites in here.

Other noteworthy nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Chadwick Boseman, who received a posthumous nomination for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Also, Carey Mulligan from Promising Young Woman, Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit, and Michaela Coel from I May Destroy You received first-time nominees.

Fans, who drive this awards ceremony, can begin voting for their favorites today through April 30 at vote.mtv.com.

Check out the rest of the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees after the rest of the things we saw today!

And now, on to the rest of the MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Best Show



Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

Best Performance in a Movie



Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Best Performance in a Show



Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Best Hero



Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

Best Kiss



Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

Best Comedic Performance



Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

Best Villain



Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Breakthrough Performance



Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Best Fight



Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

Most Frightened Performance



Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

Best Duo



Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

Best Docu-Reality Show



Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show



90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

Best Reality Cast



90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series



Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show



Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show



A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy/Game Show



Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

Best Host



Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star



Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series



Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight



Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series



Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

—

What else did you see out there on the internet today, Mary Suevians?

(image: Marvel Entertainment, Netflix)

