Things We Saw Today: MTV Movie & TV Awards Noms: WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bridgerton, More
And Emily in Paris, too, for some reason.
MTV has revealed its nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards which is airing Sunday, May 16, according to Deadline. And honestly, there are some surprises on this list and some inevitable shows and movies that had to be nominated for the way they took fans by storm.
We’ll start with the good first. Disney+’s WandaVision leads with five nominations, for categories including Best Show, Best Performance in a Show for Elizabeth Olsen, Best Hero for Teyonah Parris, Best Villain for Kathryn Hahn, and Best Fight between Wanda and Agatha. And they are joined by Anthony Mackie’s performance in The Falcon and the Winter Solider for Best Hero and Best Duo.
The Boys, Amazon’s superhero hit series, followed with four nominations—including best show, best hero, and Best Villain. Bridgerton rightfully got nominated for Breakthrough Performance for Regé-Jean Page, Best Show, and Best Kiss. And Pedro Pascal is nominated for Best Hero in The Mandalorian and Best Duo via the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu.
Then there’s the surprise nominations that I still can’t understand, namely Emily in Paris. The Netflix show garnered four nominations for Best Show, Best Kiss, Breakthrough Performance, and Best Duo. And I don’t know about you, but I don’t know a single person who has watched Emily in Paris and enjoyed it. So, its nomination remains a mystery, especially when compared to some of the real fan favorites in here.
Other noteworthy nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Chadwick Boseman, who received a posthumous nomination for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Also, Carey Mulligan from Promising Young Woman, Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit, and Michaela Coel from I May Destroy You received first-time nominees.
Fans, who drive this awards ceremony, can begin voting for their favorites today through April 30 at vote.mtv.com.
Check out the rest of the MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees after the rest of the things we saw today!
- We can’t stop laughing that Kotaku was trending for this article about how you don’t want Resident Evil Village’s tall vampire lady to step on your face, despite that we all very much do. (via Kotaku)
- We’re getting another Downton Abbey movie!? (via Digital Spy)
- AND we’re (maybe) getting Olivia Colman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?! (via The Hollywood Reporter)
A first trailer for Leos Carax’s English-language debut ANNETTE, a musical drama starring Adam Driver and
Marion Cotillard set to open #Cannes2021 on July 6. pic.twitter.com/El7Td6K1uD
— Notebook (@NotebookMUBI) April 19, 2021
- NASA flew a helicopter on Mars—the first powered flight on another planet, and you can see it for yourself! (via CNBC)
- None other than Vin Diesel is bringing us the latest adaptation of something nostalgic from our childhoods: a Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie. (via Variety)
- Mortal Kombat arrives this week, but we’ve already got our next dose of Lewis Tan lined up with David Ignatius series adaptation Quantum Spy. (via Variety)
‘The Flash’ Logo Revealed as Andy Muschietti Begins Filming the Long-Awaited DC Superhero Movie https://t.co/Wk0RqCpIkx pic.twitter.com/56ryBwR7Ey
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 19, 2021
And now, on to the rest of the MTV Movie & TV Awards!
Best Mon-abbey-movie-2-christmas-cast-ovie
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Show
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
Best Performance in a Movie
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Best Performance in a Show
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Best Hero
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Best Kiss
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Best Comedic Performance
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Best Villain
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Breakthrough Performance
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Best Fight
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Most Frightened Performance
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
Best Duo
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:
Best Docu-Reality Show
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Dating Show
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
Best Reality Cast
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Best Competition Series
Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Best Talk/Topical Show
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy/Game Show
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
Best Host
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
Breakthrough Social Star
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
Best Fight
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Best International Reality Series
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV)
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
(image: Marvel Entertainment, Netflix)
