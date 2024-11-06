‘Most people will support a rapist over a woman’: Donald Trump’s win confirms the sickening truth about Republicans

Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election, leaving the country with the sickening confirmation that more people will choose a rapist over a woman.

Leading up to the election, many were already questioning how the race was close between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris is an experienced, capable, proven leader with a decades-long legal and political career. Despite entering the race unexpectedly due to Joe Biden’s late withdrawal, she rallied a good portion of the country and offered an incredible campaign. She has promised tax cuts for small businesses and the working class, combating price gouging, protection of women’s rights, protection of access to healthcare, protection of welfare, and more affordable child care.

On the other hand, Trump is a felon and convicted sexual abuser responsible for January 6 and for causing countless deaths due to the misinformation he spread on COVID-19. He has spent his campaign talking about penises, proposing enacting The Purge, and stating he’ll defund schools if they teach about slavery. Even more frightening than Trump are his team and supporters. On his side is the nationwide abortion ban supporting J.D. Vance, self-serving billionaire Elon Musk, vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and the unhinged Project 2025 authors who want to destroy democracy.

Despite all of this, America sided with Trump in the 2024 election and reiterated the truth of the country’s sexism and racism.

The 2024 Election reveals the reality of America

Following the disappointing 2024 election results, some are calling for a recount, re-vote, or investigation. However, others believe the reason for the results is actually straightforward: Harris is a woman. The sad reality that women across America woke up to after Election Day was that they live in a country that prefers a rapist over a qualified, experienced woman.

Tonight I learned something I’ve always suspected. Most people will support a rapist over a woman. — Sarah Ironside ? (@SarahIronside6) November 6, 2024

Trump was found guilty of sexual abuse, with the judge confirming that the conviction does, indeed, make him a rapist. Not only that, but he has dozens of sexual assault allegations against him and was known to be close friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. At the end of the day, though, Republicans believe that is preferable to someone who committed the “crime” of being a woman. Perhaps the saddest part of the election results is that many women weren’t even surprised. It has sadly never been clearer that hatred against women in the GOP and America is rising.

During the entirety of Trump’s campaign, his team and followers levied attack after attack on Harris and women. They called Harris trash and a childless cat lady, called women who don’t have children “deranged,” advocated for revoking women’s voting rights, raged over husbands not being able to control who their wives vote for, and even called for executing women who participated in the #MeToo movement. Their hatred was so extreme they resorted to attacking women on their own side, including launching misogynistic attacks against RNC speaker Amber Rose and the female Secret Service agents who saved Trump’s life during an assassination attempt.

During his campaign, Trump offered virtually nothing to Americans. He has a shaky tariff plan that will put enormous financial strain on Americans, wants to snatch away healthcare from tens of millions of Americans, cut welfare, destroy the education system, and even suggested using the U.S. military against its own citizens. The only thing his campaign really promised was to create an environment where misogyny, racism, toxic masculinity, and the growing incel and red-pilled communities can continue to flourish. For too many Americans, that appeal alone was worth electing Trump.

