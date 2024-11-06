‘A recount is NOT enough’: Democrats fervently plead for Kamala Harris not to concede

Democrats have begun pleading with Kamala Harris not to concede the election until there is a recount and investigation due to troubling signs of potential election interference.

While the final results are still being tallied, the 2024 presidential election has been called, and Donald Trump has secured the presidency. Leading up to the election, it was well-known that the race would be incredibly close between Trump and Harris. The Democratic Party was at a disadvantage due to Joe Biden’s late withdrawal from the presidential race. At the same time, though, his replacement, Vice President Harris, was a capable and experienced choice for president. Meanwhile, Trump lost numerous supporters over his actions on January 6 and his party’s extreme rhetoric throughout his campaign. When Election Day arrived and polls began reporting record turnouts for voters, many anticipated what the American people would decide. However, as the final questionable numbers came in, as well as reports of ballot box burnings, voter registration purges, and Russian bomb threats, many have lost faith in election fairness.

Why are Democrats urging Kamala Harris not to concede?

Democrats have begun calling for a recount and a potential investigation into the 2024 election. Unlike MAGA, who cried voter fraud for four years with zero evidence, Democrats have been able to point out a few red flags in the election. One aspect that has raised the most questions is why there will be a lower number of overall votes in this election than in the 2020 election. In the 2020 election, Biden received over 81 million votes, while Trump received over 74 million. Currently, the 2024 election numbers are around 66 million votes for Harris and 71 million votes for Trump. Based on the numbers, it looks like roughly 18 million fewer people voted in this year’s election.

Again, numbers are still being tallied, but many doubt there are still 18 million votes waiting to be counted. Meanwhile, it doesn’t add up that fewer people voted in this year’s election than in 2020 when polling places were reporting record turnouts. Numerous voters, myself included, stood in line for over two hours to vote due to how packed the polling places were. I voted in Wisconsin and listened to poll workers describe how they’d never seen anything like the turnout at the polls this year. One lady discussed how the polling place had helped several 60 – 80-year-olds register to vote who had never voted in an election before. All evidence points to record numbers of votes, not close to 20 million fewer votes than four years ago.

The slightly lower number of voters for Trump makes sense, given the supporters he lost with his actions. However, it makes no sense that roughly 15 million fewer Democrats showed up in this election. On top of that, voters have raised concerns over Virginia’s decision to purge voter registration rolls days before the election, which resulted in the removal of eligible citizens from the voter registry. There have been other troubling signs, as well, including multiple bomb threats at polling places in swing states believed to be Russian in nature. Ballot box burnings in Washington and Oregon are also being investigated. As a result, Democrats are calling for a recount, especially in states that received threats. Others believe that more serious action must be taken and are calling for Harris not to concede the election until a re-vote and investigation have occurred.

A recount is NOT enough.



Demand a re-vote and an investigation into election interference by Russia in swing states that previously went to President Biden.



Both Biden & Harris and other prominent voices need to support this motion. #DoNotConcedeKamala pic.twitter.com/xo1B4cFcCS — Neil Lumbard (@NeilLumbard) November 6, 2024

Explain to me how there can be “record turnout” but 20 million less actual votes ? pic.twitter.com/or1DNw9LoX — David Leavitt ???‍♂️? (@David_Leavitt) November 6, 2024

I’ll repeat it again, having record turnout and 20 Million less votes doesn’t add up for me. Something is very wrong. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 6, 2024

How in the actual fuck were there fewer total votes in this election than there were in 2020. This is a fucking joke. GOP shenanigans across the board. EVERY vote must be counted. #DoNotConcedeKamala pic.twitter.com/IIFb4ws1nL — ? Scary Larry ? ??✊???? (@aintscarylarry) November 6, 2024

20 or so million votes are unaccounted for.



Turn out and vote counts are not aligning.



Something is VERY wrong. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) November 6, 2024

I don't normally do this shit, but at this point doing something is better than nothing. Recounts in Georgia, PA, and several other states where Kamala lost by narrow margins should absolutely be recounted in light of the bomb threats, voter roll purges, etc. #DoNotConcedeKamala pic.twitter.com/z0EkkbZ6RK — Nine (@ninewontmiss) November 6, 2024

not to tweet like a maga but

DEMAND A RECOUNT.



INVESTIGATE THE RUSSIAN BOMB THREATS.



THE VOTE BOXES BEING SET ON FIRE.



THE MISSING MAIL-IN BALLOTS. — alex ???? (@cxmeterydrivx) November 6, 2024

Listen up.



THEYRE CHEATING AGAIN.



LESS people voted?!

Makes zero sense.

Her rallies packed his empty.

Bomb threats?

FROM RUSSIA



FOCUS PEOPLE! The moment is now. Be like them. DO NOT ACCEPT IT! We want RECOUNTS! #DoNotConcedeKamala #DoNotConcedeKamala #DoNotConcedeKamalA pic.twitter.com/EXdmP0A5Af — WW?☮️?Nam Myoho Renge Kyo ? (@BeKindOkk) November 6, 2024

Recounts in Georgia, PA, and several other states where Kamala lost by narrow margins should absolutely be recounted in light of the bomb threats, voter roll purges, etc. #DoNotConcedeKamala pic.twitter.com/VvKBtcVY76 — Sicily/N. Africa/Grandsons R My❤️ (@SistasicilyN) November 6, 2024

Not all the Maggots coming out and saying we are delusional and can’t accept defeat when YALL STORMED A FUCKING CAPITOL!! All we are asking for is a recount because shit isn’t right. Sit down and shut the fuck up!! This is about human rights and democracy!! #DoNotConcedeKamala — Shay (@ShashaBieber6) November 6, 2024

In 2016, Russia was found to have interfered in the election with the goal of securing Trump the presidency. Many fear a similar situation could have happened in this election, given the bomb threats and reports that Russians were paying right-wing influencers millions of dollars to post propaganda leading up to the election. Additionally, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sparked alarm when he mentioned some mysterious “little secret” with Trump that many feared had something to do with the election. Given the concerning signs and past issues with Russian interference, it is reasonable in this case to call for a recount.

