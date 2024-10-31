‘Is this a test?’: Donald Trump’s former aide ‘jokes’ about removing the 19th Amendment

If you can’t beat them, then remove their ability to vote? That seems to be the logic from John McEntee, Donald Trump’s former White House personnel.

On Twitter/X, McEntee joked about removing the 19th Amendment, which enshrines the right of women to vote. He captioned the short clip, “We want MALE only voting. The 19th might have to go.” The video wasn’t any better. McEntee stated in the video, “When we said we only wanted mail only voting, we meant male. MALE.”

Unsurprisingly, Twitter wasn’t kind to McEntee’s joke. Some were astounded to think that anyone would be laughing at such a terrible joke about women. One wrote on Twitter, “I swear it’s like they’re running the worst campaign possible in order to see how dumb Americans really are. Is this a test?” Another user who commented, “Get in losers, we’re going losing.”

I swear it’s like they’re running the worst campaign possible in order to see how dumb Americans really are. Is this a test? — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) October 29, 2024

Another who replied to McEntee said, “Get in losers, we’re going losing.” This is just one of McEntee’s terrible jokes. On his TikTok account, he’s made a litany of racist and sexist jokes—all while pretending to eat lunch in each and every single clip. McEntee reduced slavery reparations in California as black people “getting free stuff.” Although California was not a slave state, slave owners took 4,000 enslaved black people between 1850 and 1860 to work at the gold mines.

Jokes Trump can’t afford

John McEntee wasn’t just Trump’s former White House personnel—he’s also officially linked to Project 2025. It seems that McEntee’s jokes aren’t just a laughing matter, especially for women who want to retain their access to abortion.

These aren’t the only “jokes” from Trump’s staunchest supporters that made headlines. At Trump’s Madison Square Garden event, a comedian made bigoted remarks against racial minorities. The Trump campaign has been struggling to pander to women, and it can’t afford anymore of these jokes in poor taste. Kamala Harris leads in polls with women. The Trump campaign, in contrast, has been attentive to men.

