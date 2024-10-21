‘Publicly execute a few women’: Pastor calls for executing women who partook in #MeToo movement

Joel Webbon is the President and Founder of Right Response Ministries. In a recent supposed “sermon” in front of his congregation, he called for the public execution of women who have partaken in the #MeToo movement.

While Webbon has had a fair share of controversies in the past, few are as chilling as his latest proclamation. On his Right Response Ministries website, he even has a whole page devoted to “controversies” to try to save face for the numerous horrific things he has said. He has proudly labeled himself a “Christian nationalist,” advocated for repealing the 19th amendment, and claimed Black doctors are only doctors because they were given a “free pass” in medical school. Webbon once stated that he “despises Democracy” because it gave women the right to vote. For some reason, he has been given a platform to spread hatred and lies about women and BIPOC individuals to thousands of people in his church and online in the name of religion.

Now, he has taken his hatred and vile rhetoric even further by encouraging his entire congregation to vouch for the public execution of female victims of sexual assault.

Joel Webbon wants to execute female victims of sexual assault

Recently, Webbon gave a “sermon” about killing women. While standing on the pulpit, this self-proclaimed “Christian” suggested that women should be murdered for taking part in the #MeToo movement. The #MeToo movement rose to prominence after the numerous sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein were exposed, revealing the Hollywood producer sexually harassed and abused dozens of women while those in the industry protected him. Using the hashtag MeToo, countless women came forward to highlight the magnitude of rape culture and sexual assault, confirming they, too, were part of the 81% of women who experience sexual harassment or assault in their lifetimes.

The #MeToo movement has done wonders in raising awareness for sexual assault and abuse and urging change in Hollywood, the government, churches, the workplace, and everywhere else sexual assault runs rampant. However, the movement has also led to outbursts and vitriol from men who feel threatened by it and are desperate to continue silencing women and empowering male abusers. Webbon is one of those men. According to him, the #MeToo movement was just “false accusing” and women “playing the victim when they’re actually not.” Then, he sickeningly stated with glee, “You know how to end that real fast? All you have to do is publicly execute a few women.”

While he suggested executing the women who have supposedly “lied,” he didn’t specify by whose standards these women “lied.” TikTok user @pottymouthpollyanna pointed out he may be going by “Biblical standards” and victim-blaming a woman and deeming her a liar and worthy of death because she showed her ankles or had a few drinks and, thus, must have been “asking for it.” Does he think a woman is a liar just because, like 99% of sexual assault cases, hers didn’t go to court? He probably thinks the woman is lying in every “he said, she said” situation since misogynists don’t tend to believe women over men.

Who are these women that he’s going to execute? Where are these women? It’s well-known that the number of false sexual assault allegations is minuscule. Women supposedly lying about sexual assault is an overblown, fictitious narrative invented by men to avoid accountability. Webbon probably couldn’t even name one woman off the top of his head who has been proven to be lying. So, when he calls for executing women who “lied” or women who are part of the #MeToo movement, he’s just talking about executing women, period. He wants to execute any woman who identifies as a victim and has found the bravery and strength to tell her story because it doesn’t align with his personal need to silence and control women.

Notice how Webbon doesn’t call for the public execution of men who have raped and killed women. He didn’t call for the public execution of the man who drugged his wife for ten years and had her sexually assaulted by dozens of strangers. He didn’t call for the execution of the man who sexually assaulted and killed a baby girl. He didn’t call for the execution of the man who sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl until her spinal cord was exposed. No, instead, he wants the women and girls who lived to tell their stories to be executed. The only thing more horrific than his statement is the fact that he is somehow still a “pastor” and being permitted to continue standing at a pulpit and encouraging his congregation to support the public execution of sexual assault victims.

