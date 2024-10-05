Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ is trying to make Bucky cool again

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is trying to make Bucky Barnes cool again, and you know what? It’s working, because Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) never stopped being cool. (There’s a cryo-freeze joke in here somewhere.)

If you, like me, were around in the years following Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, you’ll remember how much people loved Bucky, especially when he reappeared as the Winter Soldier. There was an element of heartbreak there, certainly, but you couldn’t deny how good he looked on that bridge.

There’s something about Stan’s performance that draws me in. Maybe it’s the naturally drawling lilt to his voice. Maybe it’s his eyes. He effortlessly plays Bucky, making the character both reserved and outgoing, and he often feels real and relatable for those very reasons.

Honestly, how could you ever think Bucky wasn’t cool?

The Thunderbolts* trailer gives us a lot to work with. Bucky back on a motorcycle? Effortlessly cool. Bucky back to being his usual grumpy self? Cool. Bucky making sure his new vibranium arm stays fresh and clean in the dishwasher? Obviously cool. Not that I didn’t love his turn in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as that show did an amazing job at giving us a Bucky who was learning how to navigate the modern world without his best friend and the looming threat of his trigger words. But it still felt like we were missing a part of him, and, in my opinion, it was because Bucky works great as a “civilian,” but he’s at his best when he’s on the front lines.

Could Bucky Barnes function as a leader?

Though I fundamentally disagree with Bucky being considered a villain, I do love that they included him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s iteration of the Thunderbolts. He has been criminally underused since The Winter Soldier. Putting him together with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) is certain to result in some interesting dialogue, and I, for one, am excited to see their dynamic unfold.

He also deserves the chance to be a leader! The right choice for the new Captain America was always Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), but Bucky has never gotten an opportunity to show off his own (non-HYDRA) skills on screen. It’s time for him to prove that he’s more than just the sidekick he’s been for the last decade. There is a reason he was the most deadly assassin the world has ever seen. Sure, we got to see his language skills when he was hiding in Romania during Captain America: Civil War, but there is so much more to see.

With a little less than a year until Thunderbolts* releases in theaters, we luckily don’t need to wait too much longer. And I know that the second I see Bucky Barnes on that big screen, it’ll feel like it’s 2016 all over again.

