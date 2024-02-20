‘Marry My Husband’s Ending Just Got Better

Marry My Husband’s ending featured Jiwon and Jihyuk coming out as the happiest couple in recent K-drama history. Next time you end up liking somebody, don’t ask if they’ll love you if you become a worm.

Instead, ask them if they’re willing to be your “solid ground,” like Jihyuk promised to be for Jiwon. Oh heart, be still, for these sappy lines are making me die of happiness. Despite all the additional characters and plot twists on the live-action version that were not found in the webtoon, the good people in the K-drama adaptation of Marry My Husband were able to avoid tragedy. Even Gyeong-uk, the creepy manager who hated Jiwon, became a better person and evaded a bad ending.

The villains, on the other hand, ended up dead or in jail. If you proceed, there will be spoilers ahead for the fate of each character in the drama.

Oh Yura

(tvN)

Now, it’s not good to be laughing after witnessing a car crash, but Oh Yura is an extremely unlikable character, and only death could prevent her from doing any further scheming. Yura’s crimes caught up to her after Sumin’s father and Jiwon’s mother were revealed to have survived her attempted murder.

Jihyuk’s grandfather tried to save Yura by giving her a way out of Korea to volunteer in exile, but her pride won out. She decided to fire her assistant and speed onto the highway in an attempt to flee Korea, but she ended up crashing instead. It’s a fitting and satisfying death for somebody who tried to kill Jiwon with a truck.

Minhwan and Sumin

(tvN)

This match made in hell tried to kill each other in the fifteenth episode. Sumin survived the skirmish, and Minhwan died after bumping the back of his head on a coffee table. I don’t know how Sumin’s brain works, but she still managed to pin her misfortunes on Jiwon. She decided to set Jiwon’s house on fire, but this was all revealed to be a sting prepared by Jiwon herself.

Sumin just got exposed for attempted arson, and her confession for killing Minhwan was caught by Jiwon’s CCTV. Given all the evidence, Sumin is now bitterly rotting in jail, as she deserves.

Juran and Sukjoon

(tvN)

Juran is cured of cancer, and she decides to divorce her cheating husband. Sukjoon becomes Juran’s divorce lawyer, and she is once again a free woman. But by the end, it’s also implied that Juran and Sukjoon are now seeing each other. Everybody deserves a second chance, especially these two characters we’ve been lowkey shipping throughout the drama.

Eunho and Huiyeon

(tvN)

Surprisingly, Eunho and Huiyeon’s romance doesn’t feel rushed at all. After not seeing each other for a while, Huiyeon finally confesses to Eunho, who also realizes his feelings for her. They’re not shown getting married in the timeskip, unlike in the webtoon, but they currently have a blossoming relationship.

Jihyuk and Jiwon

(tvN)

Jihyuk’s grandfather warms up to Jiwon and welcomes her into the family with open arms, regardless of her financial status and background. Years later, Jihyuk and Jiwon become each other’s “solid land” by tying the knot. It’s a sweet expression that eventually becomes the couple’s family motto. They have three children by the end of episode 16.

The K-drama didn’t deviate from the webtoon in having a happy ending, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief at this.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

