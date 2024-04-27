Disney’s time-travel mystery drama Secrets of Sulphur Springs won’t return for a fourth season, as confirmed by Deadline in January.

The series cancellation is in line with Disney’s slew of recent revocations, which include the Jessie spin-off Bunk’d and Saturdays. The show is American soap opera writer Tracey Thomson’s brainchild and aired on the Disney Channel from January 2021 to May 2023. Thomson was an executive producer on the show alongside Charles Pratt Jr.

Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the show follows the adventures of 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose family moves into the closed-down and abandoned Tremont Hotel. Griffin, along with his newly made best friend Harper (Kyleigh Curran), is curious to discover the story behind Savannah Dillon’s (Elle Graham) disappearance 30 years ago. Dillon’s ghost is said to haunt the hotel. Griffin finds a time portal that takes them 30 years into the past, where they attempt to prevent Savannah’s disappearance.

Apart from the leads, Madeleine McGraw (Zoey Campbell), Landon Gordon (Wyatt Campbell), Kelly Frye (Sarah Campbell), Josh Braaten (Ben Campbell Jr.), and Diandra Lyle (Jessica Dunn) play pivotal characters across the three seasons. There were initial hiccups in the show’s pre-production, as the failed casting attempt by Disney+ led to the series being transferred back to the Disney channel. Production was then halted for an extended period in 2020 due to COVID-19, with the show finally releasing in January 2021. The show was renewed for a second season in April 2021, and season 3 was confirmed in February 2022. Season 1 has 11 episodes, while seasons 2 and 3 have eight episodes each.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is available to watch on Disney+, FuboTV, DisneyNOW, and Spectrum on Demand. Interested viewers can also buy it on Prime Video and Apple TV.

