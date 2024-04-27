The cast of 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs'.
Category:
TV

Sadly, We’ll Never See New Episodes of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 05:44 pm

Disney’s time-travel mystery drama Secrets of Sulphur Springs won’t return for a fourth season, as confirmed by Deadline in January.

Recommended Videos

The series cancellation is in line with Disney’s slew of recent revocations, which include the Jessie spin-off Bunk’d and Saturdays. The show is American soap opera writer Tracey Thomson’s brainchild and aired on the Disney Channel from January 2021 to May 2023. Thomson was an executive producer on the show alongside Charles Pratt Jr.

Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the show follows the adventures of 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose family moves into the closed-down and abandoned Tremont Hotel. Griffin, along with his newly made best friend Harper (Kyleigh Curran), is curious to discover the story behind Savannah Dillon’s (Elle Graham) disappearance 30 years ago. Dillon’s ghost is said to haunt the hotel. Griffin finds a time portal that takes them 30 years into the past, where they attempt to prevent Savannah’s disappearance.

Apart from the leads, Madeleine McGraw (Zoey Campbell), Landon Gordon (Wyatt Campbell), Kelly Frye (Sarah Campbell), Josh Braaten (Ben Campbell Jr.), and Diandra Lyle (Jessica Dunn) play pivotal characters across the three seasons. There were initial hiccups in the show’s pre-production, as the failed casting attempt by Disney+ led to the series being transferred back to the Disney channel. Production was then halted for an extended period in 2020 due to COVID-19, with the show finally releasing in January 2021. The show was renewed for a second season in April 2021, and season 3 was confirmed in February 2022. Season 1 has 11 episodes, while seasons 2 and 3 have eight episodes each.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is available to watch on Disney+, FuboTV, DisneyNOW, and Spectrum on Demand. Interested viewers can also buy it on Prime Video and Apple TV.

(featured image: The Disney Channel)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Amerie, Darren, and Quinni standing at their lockers in Heartbreak High
Category: TV
TV
What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Cha Dal-geon aiming at Go Hae-ri from Episode 1 and Episode 16 of 'Vagabond'.
Category: TV
TV
We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 27, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article ‘Will Trent’ Hits a Wedding in Season 2, Episode 7
'Will Trent' stars Iantha Richardson, Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin, Ramn Rodrguez, Erika Christensen, and Sonja Sohn.
Category: TV
TV
‘Will Trent’ Hits a Wedding in Season 2, Episode 7
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Amerie, Darren, and Quinni standing at their lockers in Heartbreak High
Category: TV
TV
What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Cha Dal-geon aiming at Go Hae-ri from Episode 1 and Episode 16 of 'Vagabond'.
Category: TV
TV
We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 27, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 27, 2024
Read Article ‘Will Trent’ Hits a Wedding in Season 2, Episode 7
'Will Trent' stars Iantha Richardson, Faith Mitchell, Jake Mclaughlin, Ramn Rodrguez, Erika Christensen, and Sonja Sohn.
Category: TV
TV
‘Will Trent’ Hits a Wedding in Season 2, Episode 7
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari