Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton
Category:
TV

Will Fans Meet Edwina’s Husband in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 28, 2024 03:19 pm

Netflix’s Bridgerton is a global phenomenon. The romantic drama, based on the series of novels by Julia Quinn, follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they enter high society during the Regency era in London.

Recommended Videos

Each season of the show follows the love story of a different Bridgerton sibling. Season one centered on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), season two followed Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), and season three focuses on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton).

Season two introduces the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) to the Ton as the family searches for a suitable husband for Edwina. When Edwina is named the diamond of the season, she catches the eye of Anthony Bridgerton, who sets about wooing her. But throughout the season, Anthony falls in love with Kate in a classic enemies-to-lovers storyline.

Once Kate and Anthony are married, fans may wonder what will happen with Edwina. In the series, Edwina gives Kate and Anthony her blessing, while Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) mentions that her nephew, Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma) is still single.

However, Edwina doesn’t romance Friedrich in the novels. In fact, she marries Mr. Bagwell, a scholar, and second son she met at a party. While Mr. Bagwell appears in the book The Viscount Who Loved Me, he has not yet appeared in the Netflix series.

And fans might never meet Mr. Bagwell in the show, as it was recently confirmed that Charithra Chandran wouldn’t return for season three due to scheduling conflicts. With no Edwina in season three, it seems highly unlikely that Mr. Bagwell will appear.

(featured image: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Amerie, Darren, and Quinni standing at their lockers in Heartbreak High
Category: TV
TV
What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Sadly, We’ll Never See New Episodes of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’
The cast of 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs'.
Category: TV
TV
Sadly, We’ll Never See New Episodes of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Cha Dal-geon aiming at Go Hae-ri from Episode 1 and Episode 16 of 'Vagabond'.
Category: TV
TV
We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 27, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Amerie, Darren, and Quinni standing at their lockers in Heartbreak High
Category: TV
TV
What Was Wrong With Harper’s Dad In ‘Heartbreak High’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Sadly, We’ll Never See New Episodes of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’
The cast of 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs'.
Category: TV
TV
Sadly, We’ll Never See New Episodes of ‘Secrets Of Sulphur Springs’
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Still Makes Us Ugly Cry Years Later
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 27, 2024
Read Article We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Cha Dal-geon aiming at Go Hae-ri from Episode 1 and Episode 16 of 'Vagabond'.
Category: TV
TV
We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 27, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ Returns With Season 7, Episode 7
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 27, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.