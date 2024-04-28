Will Fans Meet Edwina’s Husband in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

Netflix’s Bridgerton is a global phenomenon. The romantic drama, based on the series of novels by Julia Quinn, follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they enter high society during the Regency era in London.

Recommended Videos

Each season of the show follows the love story of a different Bridgerton sibling. Season one centered on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page), season two followed Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), and season three focuses on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton).

Season two introduces the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) to the Ton as the family searches for a suitable husband for Edwina. When Edwina is named the diamond of the season, she catches the eye of Anthony Bridgerton, who sets about wooing her. But throughout the season, Anthony falls in love with Kate in a classic enemies-to-lovers storyline.

Once Kate and Anthony are married, fans may wonder what will happen with Edwina. In the series, Edwina gives Kate and Anthony her blessing, while Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) mentions that her nephew, Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma) is still single.

However, Edwina doesn’t romance Friedrich in the novels. In fact, she marries Mr. Bagwell, a scholar, and second son she met at a party. While Mr. Bagwell appears in the book The Viscount Who Loved Me, he has not yet appeared in the Netflix series.

And fans might never meet Mr. Bagwell in the show, as it was recently confirmed that Charithra Chandran wouldn’t return for season three due to scheduling conflicts. With no Edwina in season three, it seems highly unlikely that Mr. Bagwell will appear.

(featured image: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more