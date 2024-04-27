We’re Averting a Cliffhanger with ‘Vagabond’ Season 2!

Vagabond filming a second season in the Philippines was not on my 2024 bingo card, but I’m welcoming the news in hopes of bumping into Suzy Bae or Lee Seung-gi. A girl can dream, right?

The last time we saw this epic K-drama series was in 2019 when season one left viewers with a cliffhanger ending. We thought a second season would come sooner, but we’ve had no updates until 2024. Although it’s currently in the works, we don’t have an official release date yet for season 2 of Vagabond.

Even more surprising is that some Filipino actors will be partaking in Vagabond’s second season, according to Filipino businessman Chavit Singson. He hasn’t disclosed the identities of the local actors who will be part of the cast, but Singson is listed as a co-producer of season two.

Fans have been desperate for a second season to pick up where season one left off. We deserve a clean conclusion for this K-drama once and for all. We’ve seen Dal-geon fake his death to become a mercenary, and the events of the last episode delivered a huge plot twist. Hae-ri had joined forces with Jessica to become a powerful lobbyist. This is all to take revenge for the death of Dal-geon, whom she doesn’t even know is still alive.

These events place her squarely in Dal-geon’s crosshairs but have to wait to find out why when the second season drops. Hopefully, it’s coming soon, because we’ve been waiting for such a long time.

