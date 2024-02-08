Please, No More Plot Twists in Episode 14 of ‘Marry My Husband’

Marry My Husband’s story is nearing its end, and we’ve been given a series of plot twists. I’m afraid there will be more pitfalls in episode 14, and it’s right around the corner.

Recommended Videos

We only have two episodes left after Marry My Husband episode 14, and I’m still hopeful for a happy ending, despite the series of tragedies that occurred in the past two episodes. Jiwon and Jihyuk split up because of Yu-ra, the possessive and vengeful ex-fiance of Jihyuk. Ju-ran, who has been a good friend to Jiwon, was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Her husband also cheated on her—is anyone else experiencing déjà vu? It looks like history is repeating itself, but Jiwon’s not the one directly suffering from these events.

JiHyuk not letting go of JiWon’s hands is my only reminder that they’ll gonna still be happy at the end. ?



I blame myself to be so invested in this drama. How am I to survive tomorrow’s episode when I see JiWon suffering again? ?#ParkMinYoung #NaInWoo #MarryMyHusbandEp11 pic.twitter.com/9XxwJ4VHT2 — Missy Ulan (@lala_raine) February 5, 2024

Episode 14 of Marry My Husband will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 13, 2024. Will we get our hearts broken before Valentine’s Day? We’ll have to find out for ourselves, but Jiwon has defied the odds before. She’s a reborn woman who was unappreciated, cheated on, and murdered in her past life.

Jiwon’s life didn’t change because of Jihyuk, but because she made different choices in her current life. She found a way to tie Sumin and Minhwan together as a match made in hell, and she even found people who value and respect her along the way. Instead of being murdered in this life by her love interest, Jiwon was saved from an incoming truck.

Things look bleak, but so many good things have entered Jiwon’s life. Even if she’s up against Yu-ra, Minhwan, Sumin, and menacing Isekai trucks, Jiwon will surely fight her way to a happily ever after.

(featured image: tvN/Amazon Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]