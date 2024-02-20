Skip to main content

How Many More People Will Lose Their Lives Over Coffee Tables in ‘Marry My Husband’ Episode 16?

By Feb 20th, 2024, 5:38 am
Na In-woo and Park Min-young as the lead actors from Marry My Husband K-drama

I used to think that trucks were the biggest cause of deaths in isekai anime and K-drama, but Marry My Husband’s coffee tables have the biggest kill count so far. In just 15 episodes, three lives were endangered by coffee tables in this K-drama.

We’re just lucky that it was Park Minhwan who died this time around—good riddance. Nobody will miss him for being a trashy human being and a philandering husband in both timelines. No condolences, and may he never rest in peace after all he’s done. The only hope Marry My Husband fans have is that Sumin will join him soon.

Hopefully, we’ll see that happen on February 20, 2024, when Marry My Husband episode 16 is released on Amazon Prime Video. But it’s too early to celebrate since Yura made a threat against Jiwon’s life that we’re almost sure she’ll see through. Don’t breathe a sigh of relief just—not until Yura and Sumin are both out of the picture.

At least Jiwon was able to meet the U&K Chairman—who is also Jihyuk’s grandfather—in episode 15 for a second time. Based on his expressions, he seems to be warming up towards Jiwon, who openly expressed her love for Jihyuk. That’s not enough to guarantee that Yura will stay away from Jihyuk, but it’s a good start. Depending on how episode 16 plays out, a second season of Marry My Husband could still be on the cards.

