May Jiwon’s Enemies Suffer in Episode 15 of ‘Marry My Husband’

Marry My Husband has both the best and worst people on earth, and there are no in-betweens. Which has set up a lot of potential drama leading up to the first season finale, which is just around the corner.

It’s like every decent human in this drama gets knocked down a peg. Jiwon’s biological mother teamed up with Sumin to get her own daughter killed, all for money. Yura’s making Jiwon and Jihyuk’s lives miserable because she’s bored. Even Juran, an officemate and friend of Jiwon, is getting cheated on by her husband.

The 15th episode of Marry My Husband will be the second-to-last episode of the season—and possibly the series. There are a lot of cartoonishly evil people in this drama, but it’s not too late for good things to come to the good people in this series.

"All he had to do was crash into her!"

Episode 15 of Marry My Husband will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2024. We’ll see what misery awaits Sumin and Minhwan once the dust settles. Even Yura deserves her own hell, because she’s the reason Jihyuk almost died in a car crash. Jihyuk recovered, and the incident deepened his relationship with Jiwon. But Yura isn’t done, and she won’t stop until she tears the couple apart for entertainment.

But Jiwon and Jihyuk aren’t the only couple we’re rooting for. Juran currently has stomach cancer and an unfaithful husband, just like Jiwon did in her past life.

But Juran is also not alone, and she has Jiwon and Sukjoon looking out for her. Sukjoon witnessed the infidelity and offered Juran his golf club to beat her husband with. Not to be an apologist for violence but these people brought this upon themselves.

So how will the season end? Subplots and characters that weren’t in the webtoon have been added to the K-Drama, which might mean a deviation from the webtoon ending. Marry My Husband hasn’t announced a second season, but that might depend on how the K-drama concludes. Nothing is set one way or the other as of yet.

