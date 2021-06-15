Marjorie Taylor Greene Learns the Holocaust Is not Comparable to Mask Mandates

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took a field trip to the Holocaust Museum yesterday, and you won’t believe what she learned. Did you know that the Holocaust was, in fact, a horrific genocide that is in no way comparable to wearing a face mask at Cracker Barrel to protect yourself and others from COVID-19?

Oh, you already knew that? Because you learned it in 7th grade? Well, Marj finally came to that realization after she was criticized by both Republicans and Democrats for repeatedly comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust.

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is “exactly the type of abuse” as murdering Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust and David Brody nods along. No follow up. pic.twitter.com/inXfD8UBiG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 22, 2021

Greene held a press conference after her museum visit, where she apologized for her previous statements comparing masks to Jews being forced to wear yellow Star of David badges. Greene said, “This afternoon, I visited the Holocaust Museum … The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it. It’s — it happened, and, you know, over six million Jewish people were murdered. More than that, there were not just Jewish people — Black people, Christians, all kinds of groups. Children. People that the Nazis didn’t believe were good enough or perfect enough.”

Greene continued, “But there is no comparison to the Holocaust. And there are words that I have said, remarks that I have made, that I know are offensive, and for that, I want to apologize.”

But before you go thinking that MTG has turned over a new leaf, she still compared Socialist Democrats to the Nazi party. Greene, like many bad faith conservatives before her, drew comparisons between Socialist Dems and the National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Never mind that the Nazi party was in fact an authoritarian nationalist regime that rounded up and executed communists.

But despite MTG’s “hey, I learned a thing!” press conference, many are calling her out on being disingenuous. After all, she has yet to apologize for countless remarks she’s made that are racist, anti-Semitic (Jewish space lasers), anti-Muslim, and transphobic. And let’s not forget her targeted harassment of Parkland school shooting survivor and activist David Hogg and her aggressive confrontations with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Oh, and her devotion to all things QAnon.

It would be one thing if MTG was ignorant but willing to learn. But she clearly knows better, and even admitted to visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp when she was 19. Her apology reeks of insincerity and self-promotion, a flailing attempt to regain Republican support. It also echoes her apology to Congress where she admitted that 9/11 was real and that school shootings happen.

And for that, Republicans gave her a standing ovation. For acknowledging our shared reality. The bar is subterranean.

Many took to Twitter to call out MTG’s insincerity and craven behavior:

Never thought I’d get to see a grown adult who grew up in this country learn about the Holocaust for the first time but here we are! https://t.co/y8OxCFEW1J — Dan Moritz-Rabson (@DMoritzRabson) June 14, 2021

Quick, someone take Marjorie Taylor Greene here. pic.twitter.com/7XgDfztXqi — Holly McCormack for Congress (@Holly_4Congress) June 14, 2021

47-year-old raging anti-Semite Marjorie Taylor Greene discovers the Holocaust Museum for the first time Gimme a break. It took you 47 years to realize that nothing comes close to the Holocaust?! Take your “Jewish space lasers” and shove it — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 14, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is 47 years old. She has always known the Holocaust is real. She simply used a human tragedy for perverse, political gain. Her sudden epiphany is just as fake as her preparedness and fitness to serve in the House of Representatives. #FreshVoicesRise — Southern Sister Resister – Wordsmith #IAmTheStorm (@ResisterSis20) June 15, 2021

And so it was that generations of students would be required to memorize and recite the famous “Guys, It Turns Out the Holocaust Was Bad, Actually” address https://t.co/vWHMbrc3lg — Jason (@longwall26) June 14, 2021

I think we all knew Marjorie Taylor Greene was full of shit when she started with, “I’m very much a normal person.” — Meena Harris (@meena) June 15, 2021

Next week Marjorie Taylor Greene will visit the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and finallu realize Jewish Space Lasers don’t exist and the Spirit of St Louis isn’t actually a ghost of some kind. — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) June 14, 2021

I don’t know how to put it into words, but I think that there are ways that antisemites exploit Holocaust museums to make their hatefulness look deniable. And I’m wondering if anyone has written about this. — Rabbi Ruti Regan 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@RutiRegan) June 15, 2021

(via Washington Post, image: screencap/Guardian News)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]