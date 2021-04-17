comScore Marjorie Taylor Greene Cancels America First Caucus Launch | The Mary Sue

Marjorie Taylor Greene Backpedals Launch of White Supremacist ‘America First’ Caucus

When you're so racist that even the GOP rejects you.

By Chelsea SteinerApr 17th, 2021, 5:17 pm

Marjorie Taylor Greene and her dumb masks

Georgia republican and hillbilly Eva Braun Marjorie Taylor Greene has come under fire for trying to launch the “America First Caucus”, a white supremacist and nativist caucus designed to appeal to Trump supporters and extreme right wing conservatives. Greene organized the caucus with Arizona congressman and fellow Capitol riots instigator Paul Gosar, which aims to promote “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

The caucus document, which was circulated online yesterday, reads “The America First Caucus (AFC) exists to promote Congressional policies that are to the long-term benefit of the American nation,” adding that it aims to “follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.” The document is extremely nativist, and repeatedly refers to “Anglo-Saxon” traditions and supports infrastructure “that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture.”

Yikes. This is not a racist dog whistle, it’s a bullhorn for white supremacy and neo-nazism.

Many democrats came forward to denounce the caucus on social media, calling it out for its blatant racism:

And in a surprising move, republican leaders have also come out against the America First Caucus. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that his party was for “more opportunity for all Americans – not nativist dog whistles.”

McCarthy was joined by fellow republican congresspeople who also rejected the caucus:

Greene has since tweeted that the document was “a staff level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read,” and has backpedaled the launch of the caucus. Still, despite denying her involvement in drafting the document, she remains devoted to the principles of America First, writing “I have plans to drive President Trump’s America First agenda with my Congressional colleagues but we won’t let the media or anyone else push the narrative.”

Sure, Jan.

How racist do you have to be before the republican party rejects you? Given their embrace of countless racist and white supremacist members, presidents, and viewpoints in the past where does the GOP draw line? You would think that neo-nazis storming the Capitol and threatening the lives of republican congress members and the republican vice president would be the tipping point, but it seems that the party is eager to forget the Capitol riots as quickly as possible.

Good for this small handful of republicans for denouncing open nazism and racism. Way to stumble over the lowest possible bar.

(via CNN)

