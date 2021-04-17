Georgia republican and hillbilly Eva Braun Marjorie Taylor Greene has come under fire for trying to launch the “America First Caucus”, a white supremacist and nativist caucus designed to appeal to Trump supporters and extreme right wing conservatives. Greene organized the caucus with Arizona congressman and fellow Capitol riots instigator Paul Gosar, which aims to promote “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

The caucus document, which was circulated online yesterday, reads “The America First Caucus (AFC) exists to promote Congressional policies that are to the long-term benefit of the American nation,” adding that it aims to “follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation.” The document is extremely nativist, and repeatedly refers to “Anglo-Saxon” traditions and supports infrastructure “that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture.”

Yikes. This is not a racist dog whistle, it’s a bullhorn for white supremacy and neo-nazism.

NEW In @PunchbowlNews Midday A new America First Caucus — led by @mtgreenee and @RepGosar — is recruiting people to join based on “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” architectural style that “befits the progeny of European architecture” Some of the most nativist stuff we’ve seen pic.twitter.com/diPDItUt2V — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) April 16, 2021

Many democrats came forward to denounce the caucus on social media, calling it out for its blatant racism:

Dear @mtgreenee and @RepGosar: As an immigrant, I served on active duty in the US military to defend your right to say stupid stuff. What makes America great is that we don’t judge you based on bloodline, we look at your character. So take your nativist crap and shove it. https://t.co/A4B5hMptPt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 16, 2021

The Civil War is over and the racists lost. But some House Republicans are still fighting the battle. That’s what the so-called America First Caucus is all about. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 17, 2021

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) nicknames the America First caucus the Klu Klux Caucus. pic.twitter.com/5LJRglhSdn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2021

Your whole electoral strategy is a dog whistle, but go off. https://t.co/dcZi6YeK0I — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) April 16, 2021

And in a surprising move, republican leaders have also come out against the America First Caucus. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that his party was for “more opportunity for all Americans – not nativist dog whistles.”

America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion. The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 16, 2021

McCarthy was joined by fellow republican congresspeople who also rejected the caucus:

The hatefulness of this statement is only surpassed by its ignorance of American history and values. https://t.co/1KWAqWc7Pm — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 17, 2021

Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 16, 2021

I believe anyone that joins this caucus should have their committees stripped, and the Republican conference should expel them from conference participation. While we can’t prevent someone from calling themselves Republican, we can loudly say they don’t belong to us. https://t.co/ULEF5MRyWf — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 16, 2021

Greene has since tweeted that the document was “a staff level draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read,” and has backpedaled the launch of the caucus. Still, despite denying her involvement in drafting the document, she remains devoted to the principles of America First, writing “I have plans to drive President Trump’s America First agenda with my Congressional colleagues but we won’t let the media or anyone else push the narrative.”

Sure, Jan.

How racist do you have to be before the republican party rejects you? Given their embrace of countless racist and white supremacist members, presidents, and viewpoints in the past where does the GOP draw line? You would think that neo-nazis storming the Capitol and threatening the lives of republican congress members and the republican vice president would be the tipping point, but it seems that the party is eager to forget the Capitol riots as quickly as possible.

Good for this small handful of republicans for denouncing open nazism and racism. Way to stumble over the lowest possible bar.

(via CNN, image: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]