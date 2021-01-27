“QAnon Congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Facebook History Is Beyond Disturbing

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for exactly one thing, and that’s being an insufferable, noxious conspiracy theorist who somehow got elected to the House of Representatives.

Greene’s devotion to dangerous and disturbing conspiracy theories has never been a secret. Before she ran for Congress to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district, she was called a “QAnon poster child.” She has said Muslims should not be able to serve in U.S. government. She indicated the Parkland school shooting was a “false flag” planned event. Here she is harassing survivor David Hogg, then just 18, on his way to speak to Congress about gun control legislation.

Here’s the full 2 minute 48 second video of Marjorie Taylor Greene trolling @davidhogg111 like the deeply unserious person she is. This was before she ran for Congress and is on her YouTube page. In the video, she wonders why Hogg gets to meet with US Senators and she doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q0ZahU23 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 27, 2021

So she’s always been the worst. But a recent review of hundreds of Greene’s social media posts and other activity done by CNN’s KFile reveals even more awfulness than we already knew.

She seems legitimately obsessed with Hogg and for years has felt compelled to mock and verbally assault a teenage survivor of an unspeakable tragedy.

Greene has taken down many of the Facebook statuses linked in our story, including calling @davidhogg111 “little Hitler,” and saying “bingo” that he is “bought and paid little pawn” when someone called him a “paid actor.” Greene previously agreed Parkland was a false flag. pic.twitter.com/jJjJX86HEM — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 27, 2021

In speeches posted to Facebook Live, she suggested Nancy Pelosi could be executed for treason. “It’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason,” she said.

In another video, filmed inside Pelosi’s office, she says the Speaker will “suffer death or she’ll be in prison” for her “treason.” As CNN notes, “Greene never mentions a trial.”

She echoed that sentiment yet again in another post, liking a comment stating the quicker way to remove Nancy Pelosi from office is with “a bullet to the head.”

In response to a comment on another asking “Now do we get to hang them ??”—with the “them” being Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Greene replied, “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

In another post, she stated her belief in one of QAnon’s most deranged (and, it should go without saying, completely untrue) theories, known as “frazzledrip,” that says there was a video found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop that is now circulating on the dark web, showing Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin raping, mutilating, and murdering a young girl.

As KFile’s Andrew Kaczynski notes, Greene has removed a lot of these posts. She’s also issued a statement decrying the attempts to “cancel” her. (As a reminder, if you harass a teenage school shooting survivor and call for the execution of the Speaker of the House, other people get to acknowledge that! It does not mean you’re being persecuted!)

Greene does not apologize for her posts and for the horrendous posts that she supported via the like button or even acknowledge that they are distasteful. The only defense she can come up with is to say that she didn’t manage her own accounts.

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages,” Greene wrote. “Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.”

She did not address the things she said with her own mouth in the live videos.

“CNN hasn’t once tried to cancel a Democrat, even those who called for violence while in office,” she wrote, presumably suggesting that she thinks calling for violence is worthy of being “canceled,” aka held accountable for one’s words and actions.

Greene says she believes that Democrats and CNN and the rest of the “Fake News Media” are “coming after me because I’m a threat to their goal of Socialism.”

That statement is so completely unhinged from reality, how do you even begin to address it? Which, I guess, is kind of the point.

The problem Democrats face is accusing Republicans of what they are guilty of sounds nuts. — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 26, 2021

