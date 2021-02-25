Marjorie Taylor Greene Flaunts Her Transphobia, Attacking Colleague’s Daughter on Twitter

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been in office barely a month and has already made a name for herself as one of congress’s most extreme and dangerous members. Taylor Greene, who was stripped of her committee assignments after repeatedly harassing the Parkland shooting survivors, has a long history of racism, anti-Semitism, and Islamaphobia. But now, Taylor Greene is focusing her hate on the transgender community, and fellow Rep. Marie Newman.

The Illinois congresswoman, whose office is just across from Taylor Greene’s, placed a trans pride flag outside her office to show her support for trans rights. Newman, whose daughter is trans, is a vocal supporter of the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill is expected to pass in the House but may stall in the Senate, because Congress is somehow actually still debating whether trans folks deserve rights in 2021.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

In response, Taylor Greene rushed her ass to Kinko’s to make a large sign for her office, which reads “There are two genders: male and female. Trust the science.”

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called “Equality” Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

First off, it’s ironic that MTG all of a sudden wants to “trust the science,” considering she thinks that Jewish space lasers caused the California wildfires and not, you know, climate change.

MTG’s conflation of biological sex with gender is not only straight up wrong, but it’s a half-baked excuse to prop up her blatant transphobia and hateful rhetoric. MTG also attacked Newman’s daughter, misgendering her on Twitter:

As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. https://t.co/ex0LXGHAew — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

Taylor Greene’s hideous behavior was quickly condemned by politicians from both sides of the aisle, who defended Newman and her family.

We’re gonna pass the #EqualityAct today, protect our LGBTQ+ family and make the world a little bit better. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Nothing is going to stop that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2021

This whole time, I thought you were bored without having any committee work. Anyway, the motion failed and tomorrow House Democrats will pass the Equality Act. https://t.co/orTGqwxE3C — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) February 24, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s cyberbullying her colleague’s child – the daughter of a Member of this body – with an ugly, bigoted attack is absolutely beyond the pale.@RepMarieNewman‘s daughter deserves our colleagues’ support, and has mine. Nobody deserves to be treated that way. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 25, 2021

Sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.

This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect @RepMarieNewman’s daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against. https://t.co/4sfeyQlGLd — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) February 25, 2021

This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/gcPZ5Cu7Vr — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 25, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene lacks compassion. She lacks humanity. She lacks respect for colleagues. She lacks the baseline competencies necessary to legislate. Her office is a waste of taxpayer $. She has no committee assignments. All she has is hate and attention-seeking bigotry. — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) February 25, 2021

In response to MTG’s sign, Newman told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, “I’m immensely proud of my daughter and that’s all anyone is asking for, is to be treated as anyone else, and that’s what I want Representative Greene to see,” adding, “I was not concerned with her reaction, … What I wanted her to do was see the LGBTQ community and understand that equality is way overdue, so it is immaterial to me.”

Meanwhile, Newman called out Facebook for taking down her video after mistakenly labeling it as hate speech. Three hours later, Facebook reposted the video.

More than three hours after we first reached out to Facebook asking for an explanation on why they took down our video, they have now reposted it on our page. Facebook said it was “removed in error” and that they are still reviewing the case. https://t.co/OpSSwh1Elp — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 25, 2021

Maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene should be more worried about her close allies who were part of the violent coup on January 6th instead of cyberbullying trans kids and antagonizing her colleague.

In the meantime, Newman vows to move forward with the support of the House to pass the Equality Act.

For every step of progress we take in the fight for equality, there are hateful folks like Marjorie Taylor Greene doing everything in their power to drag us backwards. But despite the efforts of ppl like her, love always has the last word. Onwards. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ — Marie Newman (@Marie4Congress) February 25, 2021

(via CNN, featured image: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]