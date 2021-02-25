Marjorie Taylor Greene Flaunts Her Transphobia, Attacking Colleague’s Daughter on Twitter

comScore Marjorie Taylor Greene Flaunts Her Transphobia in Congress

By Chelsea SteinerFeb 25th, 2021, 1:07 pm

Marjorie Taylor Greene and her dumb masks

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been in office barely a month and has already made a name for herself as one of congress’s most extreme and dangerous members. Taylor Greene, who was stripped of her committee assignments after repeatedly harassing the Parkland shooting survivors, has a long history of racism, anti-Semitism, and Islamaphobia. But now, Taylor Greene is focusing her hate on the transgender community, and fellow Rep. Marie Newman.

The Illinois congresswoman, whose office is just across from Taylor Greene’s, placed a trans pride flag outside her office to show her support for trans rights. Newman, whose daughter is trans, is a vocal supporter of the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill is expected to pass in the House but may stall in the Senate, because Congress is somehow actually still debating whether trans folks deserve rights in 2021.

In response, Taylor Greene rushed her ass to Kinko’s to make a large sign for her office, which reads “There are two genders: male and female. Trust the science.”

First off, it’s ironic that MTG all of a sudden wants to “trust the science,” considering she thinks that Jewish space lasers caused the California wildfires and not, you know, climate change.

MTG’s conflation of biological sex with gender is not only straight up wrong, but it’s a half-baked excuse to prop up her blatant transphobia and hateful rhetoric. MTG also attacked Newman’s daughter, misgendering her on Twitter:

Taylor Greene’s hideous behavior was quickly condemned by politicians from both sides of the aisle, who defended Newman and her family.

In response to MTG’s sign, Newman told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, “I’m immensely proud of my daughter and that’s all anyone is asking for, is to be treated as anyone else, and that’s what I want Representative Greene to see,” adding, “I was not concerned with her reaction, … What I wanted her to do was see the LGBTQ community and understand that equality is way overdue, so it is immaterial to me.”

Meanwhile, Newman called out Facebook for taking down her video after mistakenly labeling it as hate speech. Three hours later, Facebook reposted the video.

Maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene should be more worried about her close allies who were part of the violent coup on January 6th instead of cyberbullying trans kids and antagonizing her colleague.

In the meantime, Newman vows to move forward with the support of the House to pass the Equality Act.

(via CNN)

