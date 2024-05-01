Sun-jae digs up his time capsule with Sol from Lovely Runner Episode 8
After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives

Published: May 1, 2024 02:01 pm

Only in Lovely Runner will we see a K-pop idol drop his whole concert for his long-time crush. Ryu Sun-jae would, without question, run to Im Sol’s side, even if they’re not yet dating. Meanwhile, too many real-life significant others can’t even be bothered to return texts.

Im Sol is living her best life after leaping back into her current timeline. She’s now pursuing her dream to become a director. She’s saved Sun-jae and even started dating him at the end of the eighth episode of Lovely Runner.

Despite all these great developments, Im Sol and Ryu Sun-jae are still far from safe. The ninth episode of Lovely Runner will be available later,at 4:50 AM ET, at Rakuten Viki. Sol’s stalker has come to hurt Sun-jae, and this encounter may lead to his death, just like in the previous timeline.

We’re faced with Sun-jae’s hospitalization in the next episode. But maybe things will be different this time around. Everyone is leading relatively happy lives. Even Kim Tae-sung is alive and well, and it seems that he watches over Sol from afar. Even Sol’s brother, Geum, and her best friend, Hyun-ju, are facing financial struggles.

Nevertheless, Hyun-ju tells Sol that she has no regrets about marrying Geum. We’re all nervous about Sun-jae, but the situation has changed, and he has more will to live than ever before. Can we all hope that an ambulance was called, but for his assailant instead of Sun-jae? I’ll stick with that version of reality until we’ve all seen episode nine.

(featured image: Rakuten Viki)

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.