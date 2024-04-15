Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Sun-jae, saving Im Sol from a traffic accident in Lovely Runner
I'm Anxiously Waiting for 'Lovely Runner' Episode 4

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 15, 2024 02:58 pm

Lovely Runner’s third episode left us with an unnerving cliffhanger we may not be able to recover from. Sol went back to her original timeline before she could make an important decision, and it’s all giving us heart palpitations.

This is probably the worst cliffhanger in K-drama history since it’s going to make the future so much harder to change for Sol and Sun-jae. We were led to believe that Sun-jae was going to confess to Sol, but he failed to do it. Instead, Sol’s former teenage crush asks her out, and before she can reject him, she’s transported back to her original timeline.

Someone sue Lovely Runner for emotional damages, but maybe Episode 4 holds some hope for us. The fourth episode is coming out on April 16, 2024, at Viki Rakuten.

How could we not believe that Sun-jae and Sol would be together by the end of the fourth episode? The signs were all there. Sun-jae secretly crushed on Sol for years, even before she saw him as a K-pop idol. He tried to confess to her but failed multiple times because he was too nervous. But he managed to tell her how he really felt when she was drinking, and she returned his feelings. So much buildup, all for nothing.

Currently, Sun-jae is alone and has injured his arm. His hopes of being a professional swimmer just shattered, and he witnessed Sol agreeing to go out with Tae-sung. But maybe it’s not all doomed, because Sol was able to change some parts of the past. She prevented her house from burning down, so that might mean Sol could change even greater events in the coming episodes.

