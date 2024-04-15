We’re Only Three Episodes In and ‘Lovely Runner’ Has Us Bawling Our Eyes Out

Anyone who has ever considered themselves to be a K-Pop stan should make time to watch Lovely Runner. Within just the first episodes, we’re already bawling over this fan’s attempt at saving her favorite K-Pop idol’s life.

Wait, what? Aren’t K-Pop fans always the ones talking about how their favorite idols have saved their lives in some way? This is true, even in the case of Im Sol, the main character of the series. Following a tragic accident, Sol found solace in her favorite K-Pop star Ryu Sun-jae. When it’s announced that Sun-jae has died, Sol ends up traveling back in time to save her bias.

Lovely Runner is just in its third episode, which was released on April 15, 2024. You can start streaming the drama at Viki Rakuten if you’re in the U.S.

Lovely Runner is based on the regressor manhwa of the same name by Kim Bbang. If you don’t know what a regressor is, it’s a genre that presents the main character with a second chance to change their lives. Solo Leveling, as an example, does this by giving Sung Jinwoo the chance to revive and level up in a world where such a system is impossible.

