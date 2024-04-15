Sol and Sun-jae taking pictures in a photo booth at Lovely Runner K-drama
Category:
TV

We’re Only Three Episodes In and ‘Lovely Runner’ Has Us Bawling Our Eyes Out

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 02:26 pm

Anyone who has ever considered themselves to be a K-Pop stan should make time to watch Lovely Runner. Within just the first episodes, we’re already bawling over this fan’s attempt at saving her favorite K-Pop idol’s life.

Recommended Videos

Wait, what? Aren’t K-Pop fans always the ones talking about how their favorite idols have saved their lives in some way? This is true, even in the case of Im Sol, the main character of the series. Following a tragic accident, Sol found solace in her favorite K-Pop star Ryu Sun-jae. When it’s announced that Sun-jae has died, Sol ends up traveling back in time to save her bias.

Lovely Runner is just in its third episode, which was released on April 15, 2024. You can start streaming the drama at Viki Rakuten if you’re in the U.S.

Lovely Runner is based on the regressor manhwa of the same name by Kim Bbang. If you don’t know what a regressor is, it’s a genre that presents the main character with a second chance to change their lives. Solo Leveling, as an example, does this by giving Sung Jinwoo the chance to revive and level up in a world where such a system is impossible.

(featured image: Viu)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Happened to Aang After ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
An older version of Avatar Aang in The Legend of Korra
Category: TV
TV
What Happened to Aang After ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Meet the Crew of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ One Last Time
Key art for Star Trek: Discovery season 5, featuring the cast of the final season.
Category: TV
TV
Meet the Crew of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ One Last Time
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Despite Everything, Tim Allen Has a New Sitcom on the Way
Tim Allen wears sunglasses at an outdoor event, smiling
Category: TV
TV
Despite Everything, Tim Allen Has a New Sitcom on the Way
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 15, 2024
Read Article 30 Years Ago, This Bizarre Cartoon Talk Show Helped Me Survive High School
A man in a white and black superhero costume stands in front of a talk show desk with a meteor in the background. From Space Ghost: Coast to Coast.
Category: TV
TV
30 Years Ago, This Bizarre Cartoon Talk Show Helped Me Survive High School
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Meet Sebastian Shaw, the Number One Suspect in ‘X-Men ’97’s Latest Development
Sebastian Shaw and Emma Frost in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
Meet Sebastian Shaw, the Number One Suspect in ‘X-Men ’97’s Latest Development
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Happened to Aang After ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
An older version of Avatar Aang in The Legend of Korra
Category: TV
TV
What Happened to Aang After ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Meet the Crew of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ One Last Time
Key art for Star Trek: Discovery season 5, featuring the cast of the final season.
Category: TV
TV
Meet the Crew of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ One Last Time
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Despite Everything, Tim Allen Has a New Sitcom on the Way
Tim Allen wears sunglasses at an outdoor event, smiling
Category: TV
TV
Despite Everything, Tim Allen Has a New Sitcom on the Way
Michael Dawson Michael Dawson Apr 15, 2024
Read Article 30 Years Ago, This Bizarre Cartoon Talk Show Helped Me Survive High School
A man in a white and black superhero costume stands in front of a talk show desk with a meteor in the background. From Space Ghost: Coast to Coast.
Category: TV
TV
30 Years Ago, This Bizarre Cartoon Talk Show Helped Me Survive High School
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Meet Sebastian Shaw, the Number One Suspect in ‘X-Men ’97’s Latest Development
Sebastian Shaw and Emma Frost in 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
Meet Sebastian Shaw, the Number One Suspect in ‘X-Men ’97’s Latest Development
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 14, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.