Will There Be a Third Season of ‘Billy The Kid’?

Will there be a Billy The Kid season 3? If there is, shouldn’t Billy be called something different by now? He’s probably grown since season one. Billy the Preteen? Billy the Young Adult? Billy Who Is Old Enough to Smoke and Go To War But Not Drink? Just a thought.

What is “Billy the Kid” even about?

Billy the Kid is a dramatized retelling of the life of the real Billy the Kid, a gun-fighting outlaw from the Old West days who lived outside the law until the ripe old age of 21. The first two seasons of the MGM+ series centered around his teenage years, which were not spent standing outside of liquor stores asking for adults to help him score, but rather his own financial scores through cattle rustlin’ and murder with the 7 Rivers Gang. Eventually, these extra-legal shenanigans led to Billy and friends starting an all-out blood feud known as The Lincoln War with a rival posse.

Will there be a season 3?

Short answer: Dunno! The second season only just started rolling out in June! The second part of the sophomore season is yet to be released, and fans will likely have to wait until the streaming data rolls in and MGM+ makes a decision on whether or not a renewal is financially viable.

Until then, we’ll just have to entertain ourselves like ol’ Billy did. By playing with knives, stealing livestock, maybe challenging the odd cowpoke to a gun battle. Something to keep the vibe going. Maybe that’ll convince MGM+ to bring it back sooner rather than later.

