We’ve Got Our Eyes on Netflix’s Upcoming Spy Thriller ‘Black Doves’

When shall the black doves be released? At the goth wedding? What a beautiful and macabre spectacle. Will Black Doves be released with black doves as well? Fingers and toes are crossed.

What is Black Doves about?

Black Doves is an upcoming British spy thriller series on Netflix starring Kiera Knightly as superspy Helen Webb! Helen Webb seems like your average politician’s wife, content to smile and wave and maybe speak at a college commencement or two, but she’s actually collecting her husband’s political secrets and passing them off to her spy organization: The Black Doves. No, they are not also a tradgoth cover band. But with a name like that, they should be.

As if Helen’s secret identity wasn’t enough of a secret to keep, she’s also cheating on her husband with another! And to make matters even more complicated, her lover just got assassinated by some unscrupulous elements from the London criminal underground. Now her spymaster has sent debonaire spy Sam Young to help her figure out why her old flame got whacked, and to uncover a greater conspiracy that could should the espionage community to its secret core! The only problem is, Sam isn’t actually very good at his job. He’s just good at … drinking.

So when can we watch Black Doves?

As of now, the release date of Black Doves is evidently classified information. It’s still hush-hush. A secret. All we know is that the series is coming out sometime in 2024. Other than that, it’s anyone’s game. How on brand.

