Byun Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon drink pink drinks in 'Lovely Runner'.
‘Lovely Runner’ Is Killing Us With the Oblivious, Mutual Pining Between Sun-jae and Sol

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 21, 2024 05:19 pm

Lovely Runner’s fourth episode is making us hang on to hope. Im Sol was able to travel back in time using Sun-Jae’s watch, but she hasn’t completely figured out the mechanics of time travel just yet.

But that’s not the main concern here. When she was 19, Sol agreed to be Kim Tae-sung’s girlfriend. The good thing about teenage relationships that don’t survive is that we can look back on them fondly or even forget about them completely. Still, it must suck for any time traveler to relive that period of their life with the knowledge that they’ve completely moved on to another person in the future.

Will we see Sun-Jae and Sol work things out, or will we be forced back into the future in Episode 5 of Lovely Runner? We’ll find out on April 22, 2024, on Rakuten Viki.

For now, the future doesn’t matter because Sol’s relationship with Sun-Jae isn’t going so well. If only Sun-Jae had confessed while Sol wasn’t drunk, this problem would’ve been avoided.

What makes this all extra frustrating is knowing that Sun-Jae has always liked Sol first. Even when all he did was watch her from a distance in high school. If Sol didn’t know about the future, she wouldn’t have noticed Sun-Jae secretly pining for her, even after he became an idol. She doesn’t remember him in high school or as the person who saved her during her accident. If the fourth wall could be torn, many fans would be screaming at these two to just get together already. But alas, the miscommunication trope has won this time.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.