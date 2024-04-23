Sun-jae and Sol from Lovely Runner Episode 5
Category:
TV

Sun-jae’s Confession Might Change the Future in ‘Lovely Runner’ Episode 6

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 02:11 pm

Lovely Runner’s fifth episode gave us all we ever wanted. In romantic K-drama fashion, Sol listened to a recording of Sun-jae confessing to her. If that wasn’t enough to make your heart burst, Sun-jae appears on the spot and tells her to break up with Tae-song.

Recommended Videos

Can we please expect Sol and Sun-jae to finally start a relationship? Maybe if her breakup with Tae-song happens in episode six of Lovely Runner, which will air on April 23, 2024, at Rakuten VViki.

Tae-song isn’t our first choice for Sol, but he’s not a bad guy either. It would still be heartbreaking to see him get hurt over Sol’s rejection, and we’re not sure how this will affect Sol’s original timeline.

We’re all invested in Sun-jae and Sol’s future, but they’re not the only ones who deserve happiness. Tae-song, Hyun-joo and even Sol’s brother, Geum, all deserve the best future outcomes, which could hopefully be achieved with Sol’s time travel expeditions.

But nothing could possibly go wrong in the sixth episode if Sun-jae and Sol get together, right? It’s hard to speak too soon since there’s a mysterious taxi driver on the loose who hates Sol. How he’s connected to her or why he even hates her is unclear, but he’s the reason why a creepy man even followed Sol to the bus stop. Besides, we might get another time skip or forced time travel episode, and so much could be changed.

(featured image: Viu)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Killing Eve’: Do Eve and Villanelle Get Together? Here’s Why Fans Aren’t Happy.
Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri- Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 8 - Photo Credit: Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle
Category: TV
TV
‘Killing Eve’: Do Eve and Villanelle Get Together? Here’s Why Fans Aren’t Happy.
Coco Poley Coco Poley Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is There a ‘Shogun’ Episode 11?
Hiroyuki Sanada in 'Shogun'
Category: TV
TV
Is There a ‘Shogun’ Episode 11?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 23, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Romance K-Dramas, Ranked
L-R: My Love From the Star, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Category: TV
TV
10 Best Romance K-Dramas, Ranked
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is There an ‘All American’ Season 6 Release Date on Netflix?
Characters from CW show 'All American'
Category: TV
TV
Is There an ‘All American’ Season 6 Release Date on Netflix?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2?
Characters from Dead Boy Detectives
Category: TV
TV
Will There Be a ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Killing Eve’: Do Eve and Villanelle Get Together? Here’s Why Fans Aren’t Happy.
Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri- Killing Eve _ Season 3, Episode 8 - Photo Credit: Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle
Category: TV
TV
‘Killing Eve’: Do Eve and Villanelle Get Together? Here’s Why Fans Aren’t Happy.
Coco Poley Coco Poley Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is There a ‘Shogun’ Episode 11?
Hiroyuki Sanada in 'Shogun'
Category: TV
TV
Is There a ‘Shogun’ Episode 11?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 23, 2024
Read Article 10 Best Romance K-Dramas, Ranked
L-R: My Love From the Star, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Category: TV
TV
10 Best Romance K-Dramas, Ranked
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is There an ‘All American’ Season 6 Release Date on Netflix?
Characters from CW show 'All American'
Category: TV
TV
Is There an ‘All American’ Season 6 Release Date on Netflix?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2?
Characters from Dead Boy Detectives
Category: TV
TV
Will There Be a ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 23, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.