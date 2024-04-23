Sun-jae’s Confession Might Change the Future in ‘Lovely Runner’ Episode 6

Lovely Runner’s fifth episode gave us all we ever wanted. In romantic K-drama fashion, Sol listened to a recording of Sun-jae confessing to her. If that wasn’t enough to make your heart burst, Sun-jae appears on the spot and tells her to break up with Tae-song.

Can we please expect Sol and Sun-jae to finally start a relationship? Maybe if her breakup with Tae-song happens in episode six of Lovely Runner, which will air on April 23, 2024, at Rakuten VViki.

Tae-song isn’t our first choice for Sol, but he’s not a bad guy either. It would still be heartbreaking to see him get hurt over Sol’s rejection, and we’re not sure how this will affect Sol’s original timeline.

We’re all invested in Sun-jae and Sol’s future, but they’re not the only ones who deserve happiness. Tae-song, Hyun-joo and even Sol’s brother, Geum, all deserve the best future outcomes, which could hopefully be achieved with Sol’s time travel expeditions.

But nothing could possibly go wrong in the sixth episode if Sun-jae and Sol get together, right? It’s hard to speak too soon since there’s a mysterious taxi driver on the loose who hates Sol. How he’s connected to her or why he even hates her is unclear, but he’s the reason why a creepy man even followed Sol to the bus stop. Besides, we might get another time skip or forced time travel episode, and so much could be changed.

