We’re Reaching Endgame in ‘Sweet Home’ Season 3

It’s official: Sweet Home has been renewed for a third season, and Netflix is currently working on it. This isn’t surprising, but we’re all still reeling from the tragic events that went down in the last episodes of the second season.

Ui-myeong has been possessed by Sang-won, who was one of the first people to turn into monsters. Yi-kyung was transformed into a monster by Ah-yi, her daughter. Oh, and Eun-hyuk from season one, who we thought was dead? He survived, showed up in the last episode, and is clearly a monster now.

Sweet Home 3 is expected to come out on Netflix in Summer 2024, but no specific release date has been disclosed yet.

Sweet Home season 3 teaser

Several characters are making a comeback in the coming season, including Cha Hyun-su, who managed to survive against all odds. We can expect another season with Song Kang on screen, the actor who portrays Cha Hyun-su. Returning with him is Go Min-si, who plays the role of Lee Eun-yu.

Lee Jin-uk, who plays Pyeong Sang-wook, is also likely to return. Ui-myeong has possessed his body to enact his evil plans in the third season. Lee Do-hyun is definitely going to be back as Lee Yun-hyeok, since he was revealed to be alive in the last moments of the second season.

There are many plot points we can pick up from the last season. Eun-hyuk’s revival could mean a new villain if the special type of monster he’s become poses a threat. It would be tragic, but his character wouldn’t reemerge for nothing. Ah-yi, who turned her mother into a monster, is also a candidate for the spotlight in the third season.

Hyun-su himself is still grappling with the monster and person within him. Sweet Home season 3 will hopefully bring a clean conclusion to the conflicts and mysteries surrounding several characters.

(featured image: Netflix)

