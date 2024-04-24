Sol running to Sun-jae during their first ever meeting in Lovely Runner
Sol Lives a Fangirl’s Dream but She’ll Wake Up to a Nightmare in ‘Lovely Runner’ Episode 7

At this point, every idol group fangirl wants to be Sol from Lovely Runner. Imagine being so captivating that a soon-to-debut idol wrote his first hit song about you while you were running in the rain. If only that random taxi hadn’t shown up by the end of episode six.

Before we start losing our minds over that suspenseful plot twist, we’ll have to cry over Sol and Sun-jae’s relationship first. Compared to earlier episodes, Sun-jae repeatedly confessed to Sol to get his message across. Instead of telling Sun-jae that she liked him too, Sol rejected Sun-jae brutally. Maybe we won’t get the ‘Sudden Shower’ song in the alternate future anymore from Sun-jae, which is disappointing since it’s such a beautifully heartbreaking ballad.

I’m not ready for more heartbreak, but the show must go on. Episode 7 of Lovely Runner will be available on April 29, 2024, at Rakuten Viki.

Besides, Sun-jae and Sol’s relationship isn’t the only thing in danger. Sol has a stalker who has been planning to abduct her for a long time. We don’t know who this guy is or why he’s hatefully obsessing over Sol, but he may be the real reason behind Sol’s accident.

Will Sun-jae reach Sol in time before this fated incident changes the future for the worse? We’re all crossing our fingers until next week.

Read Article Here’s Which ‘Ted Lasso’ Character You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Ted and Rebecca cheers on Ted Lasso.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Which ‘Ted Lasso’ Character You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Will There Be a ‘Your Honor’ Season 3?
Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato in Your Honor
Category: TV
TV
Will There Be a ‘Your Honor’ Season 3?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 24, 2024
Read Article When Will We Finally Get To See ‘1923’ Season 2?
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton in 1923
Category: TV
TV
When Will We Finally Get To See ‘1923’ Season 2?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in Slow Horses
Category: TV
TV
‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Rumors of a ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Revival Are Starting to Get Convincing
Madison Reyes as Julie Molina in Julie and the Phantoms
Category: TV
TV
Rumors of a ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Revival Are Starting to Get Convincing
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 24, 2024
