Sol Lives a Fangirl’s Dream but She’ll Wake Up to a Nightmare in ‘Lovely Runner’ Episode 7

At this point, every idol group fangirl wants to be Sol from Lovely Runner. Imagine being so captivating that a soon-to-debut idol wrote his first hit song about you while you were running in the rain. If only that random taxi hadn’t shown up by the end of episode six.

Before we start losing our minds over that suspenseful plot twist, we’ll have to cry over Sol and Sun-jae’s relationship first. Compared to earlier episodes, Sun-jae repeatedly confessed to Sol to get his message across. Instead of telling Sun-jae that she liked him too, Sol rejected Sun-jae brutally. Maybe we won’t get the ‘Sudden Shower’ song in the alternate future anymore from Sun-jae, which is disappointing since it’s such a beautifully heartbreaking ballad.

I’m not ready for more heartbreak, but the show must go on. Episode 7 of Lovely Runner will be available on April 29, 2024, at Rakuten Viki.

“I love you”

“ I didn't think I could suddenly like something I hated my whole life. I just thought that day was an exception. But I was wrong. I still don't hate them. I don't think I'll ever hate them. The rain and you. Sol, i like you a lot.”… pic.twitter.com/znPMQjCW4t — kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) April 23, 2024

Besides, Sun-jae and Sol’s relationship isn’t the only thing in danger. Sol has a stalker who has been planning to abduct her for a long time. We don’t know who this guy is or why he’s hatefully obsessing over Sol, but he may be the real reason behind Sol’s accident.

Will Sun-jae reach Sol in time before this fated incident changes the future for the worse? We’re all crossing our fingers until next week.

(featured image: Viu)

