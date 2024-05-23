Sol frustrated at Sun-jae for accepting the lead role in her drama series in Lovely Runner.
(Rakuten Viki)
Category:
TV

Some Things Are Just Meant To Be in ‘Lovely Runner’ Episode 15

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 23, 2024 04:48 pm

Lovely Runner is about to end, but the timeline has been completely altered. Sun-jae is no longer the one who loved Sol for fifteen agonizing years in silence, and the tables have turned. Oh, the angst is killing me!

Recommended Videos

I’m hoping not to break by the fifteenth episode, but this will be the second-to-last episode of the drama. I’m hoping a couple of hours will be able to wrap things up, because our hearts hurt for Lim Sol. She’s known and loved him for years, but only she remembers the other timelines in which he loved her back. Because of this, Sol was inspired to write a drama about the past timelines where Sun-jae loved her. The script is now in Sun-jae’s hands, who is now a movie star, and we’re all begging the K-drama gods to make Sun-jae remember.

Will Sun-jae remember Sol? Episode 15 of Lovely Runner is coming to Rakuten Viki on May 27, 2024. 

Who fell first?

Sol is currently doing her best to reject Sun-jae for the upcoming drama. She’s done all she can to avoid him, but she just couldn’t avoid fate. He may not remember the past, but he wants to be part of Sol’s upcoming drama. It’s all very poetic, and I’m pining on the hope that Sun-jae won’t die in this timeline.

But now that the timeline has been flipped, netizens have been trying to wrap their heads around an important question: Who fell first? If Sun-jae loved Sol in the previous timelines first, is it still safe to say that Sun-jae loved Sol first? Sol fell right after and went on a time-travel frenzy just to save him.

Still, Sol has rewritten the timeline. So it would be more correct to say that Sol fell first this time around—if you’re not counting the past timelines. Even though I don’t know who fell first at this point, all I’m sure of is that they’re both hopelessly and helplessly in love.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Chicago PD’ Season 11 Finale Confirms Hank Voight’s Status
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D.
Category: TV
TV
‘Chicago PD’ Season 11 Finale Confirms Hank Voight’s Status
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 23, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Will Trent’ Returning for a Third Season?
Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent in Season 2
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘Will Trent’ Returning for a Third Season?
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Read Article Julio Torres Returns With New Surreal Comedy Series ‘Fantasmas’
Julio Torres sits in front of TV screens in the promotional image for 'Fantasmas'.
Category: TV
TV
Julio Torres Returns With New Surreal Comedy Series ‘Fantasmas’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Read Article The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
A Kerblam robot, the Master, and the 13th Doctor from 'Doctor Who'
Category: TV
TV
The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 23, 2024
Read Article Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Michael C. Hall stands in front of some blood spatter in a 'Dexter' promotional image.
Category: TV
TV
Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Chicago PD’ Season 11 Finale Confirms Hank Voight’s Status
Jason Beghe as Hank Voight in Chicago P.D.
Category: TV
TV
‘Chicago PD’ Season 11 Finale Confirms Hank Voight’s Status
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 23, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Will Trent’ Returning for a Third Season?
Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent in Season 2
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘Will Trent’ Returning for a Third Season?
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Read Article Julio Torres Returns With New Surreal Comedy Series ‘Fantasmas’
Julio Torres sits in front of TV screens in the promotional image for 'Fantasmas'.
Category: TV
TV
Julio Torres Returns With New Surreal Comedy Series ‘Fantasmas’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Read Article The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
A Kerblam robot, the Master, and the 13th Doctor from 'Doctor Who'
Category: TV
TV
The Worst ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes, Ranked
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 23, 2024
Read Article Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Michael C. Hall stands in front of some blood spatter in a 'Dexter' promotional image.
Category: TV
TV
Dexter Morgan Returns in New Prequel Series ‘Dexter: Original Sin’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner May 23, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.