Some Things Are Just Meant To Be in ‘Lovely Runner’ Episode 15

Lovely Runner is about to end, but the timeline has been completely altered. Sun-jae is no longer the one who loved Sol for fifteen agonizing years in silence, and the tables have turned. Oh, the angst is killing me!

Recommended Videos

I’m hoping not to break by the fifteenth episode, but this will be the second-to-last episode of the drama. I’m hoping a couple of hours will be able to wrap things up, because our hearts hurt for Lim Sol. She’s known and loved him for years, but only she remembers the other timelines in which he loved her back. Because of this, Sol was inspired to write a drama about the past timelines where Sun-jae loved her. The script is now in Sun-jae’s hands, who is now a movie star, and we’re all begging the K-drama gods to make Sun-jae remember.

Will Sun-jae remember Sol? Episode 15 of Lovely Runner is coming to Rakuten Viki on May 27, 2024.

“what am i going to do with you?”

“was it my memory that i lost or was it you?”

“if i die saving you, it's okay i don't care”

“i love you. it's to the point i feel bad there's no better word than this”

THE WAY LOVELY RUNNER DOES NOT HAVE ONE BAD DIALOGUE, THE KDRAMA THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/hBBIuxKOBK — rishi ☾ (@lee_dohyuns) May 22, 2024

Who fell first?

Sol is currently doing her best to reject Sun-jae for the upcoming drama. She’s done all she can to avoid him, but she just couldn’t avoid fate. He may not remember the past, but he wants to be part of Sol’s upcoming drama. It’s all very poetic, and I’m pining on the hope that Sun-jae won’t die in this timeline.

But now that the timeline has been flipped, netizens have been trying to wrap their heads around an important question: Who fell first? If Sun-jae loved Sol in the previous timelines first, is it still safe to say that Sun-jae loved Sol first? Sol fell right after and went on a time-travel frenzy just to save him.

Still, Sol has rewritten the timeline. So it would be more correct to say that Sol fell first this time around—if you’re not counting the past timelines. Even though I don’t know who fell first at this point, all I’m sure of is that they’re both hopelessly and helplessly in love.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more