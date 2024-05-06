Sun-jae confronting Sol about time traveling in Lovely Runner Episode 9
Category:
TV

Sun-jae’s Song Transcends Time Travel Logic in Lovely Runner Episode 10

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 6, 2024 02:01 pm

Lovely Runner is at its limit with all the time-traveling Sol has done. This is her last chance to go back in time, so she can put her stalker behind bars before he comes after Sun-jae.

Recommended Videos

This is all easier said than done. The last time Sol’s stalker was apprehended by Sun-jae, he was released from prison and stabbed Sun-jae in his hotel. Is it inevitable for Sol or Sun-jae to meet this stalker? Possibly, but let’s look at the bright side. Geum and Hyun-joo kissed during the field trip. Sol and Sun-jae did, too, and these two couples may fulfill a longstanding tradition at Yeonseo University. Whoever kisses during the field trip will be together forever. Is this a hint that we’re getting a happy ending? I’m squinting delusionally.

The ninth episode of Lovely Runner showed us that Sun-jae found out about Sol’s time travel ability. Will she tell him the truth? The tenth episode of Lovely Runner will be available today, May 7, 2024, at Rakuten Viki. It will air shortly after the drama airs on tvN at 8:50pm KST.

The main reason Sol couldn’t tell Sun-jae that she’s a time traveler is because the rules prohibited her from doing so. If she mentions information about future events, time will stop and then continue only after she’s done talking. How come time didn’t stop when she started singing the theme song for the drama, Sudden Shower?

Maybe she isn’t breaking time-travel logic. Sudden Shower was already written by Sun-jae at the time, but nobody else had heard the song at the time except Sun-jae himself and his friend, In-hyuk. This song is doing a ton of miracles for Sun-jae, and it’s all because he was writing his heart out over Sol.

(featured image: Rakuten Viki)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Let’s Get Reacquainted With the Bridgerton Children
The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) season 2
Category: TV
TV
Let’s Get Reacquainted With the Bridgerton Children
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 6, 2024
Read Article So What Exactly Is in Store Romantically for Francesca Bridgerton?
Francesca Bridgerton as played by Hannah Dodd in season three of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
So What Exactly Is in Store Romantically for Francesca Bridgerton?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Gina Carano Is Now Willing to Return to ‘Star Wars’? Girl, It Doesn’t Want You
Gina Carano as Cara Dune in 'The Mandalorian'
Category: TV
TV
Gina Carano Is Now Willing to Return to ‘Star Wars’? Girl, It Doesn’t Want You
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 6, 2024
Read Article Kim Kardashian Booed at Netflix Roast of Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian at the Netflix roast of Tom Brady
Category: TV
TV
Kim Kardashian Booed at Netflix Roast of Tom Brady
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 6, 2024
Read Article There’s a Key Ingredient in All the Successful Video Game TV Shows
Image of Jinx in a scene from Netflix's "Arcane." She is a white teenage girl with blue hair, a steampunk outfit bearing a lot of skin, and blue and pink nail polish. She's leaning back in a chair and calmly looking up at the ceiling pointing a finger gun at it.
Category: TV
TV
There’s a Key Ingredient in All the Successful Video Game TV Shows
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Let’s Get Reacquainted With the Bridgerton Children
The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) season 2
Category: TV
TV
Let’s Get Reacquainted With the Bridgerton Children
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 6, 2024
Read Article So What Exactly Is in Store Romantically for Francesca Bridgerton?
Francesca Bridgerton as played by Hannah Dodd in season three of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
So What Exactly Is in Store Romantically for Francesca Bridgerton?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Gina Carano Is Now Willing to Return to ‘Star Wars’? Girl, It Doesn’t Want You
Gina Carano as Cara Dune in 'The Mandalorian'
Category: TV
TV
Gina Carano Is Now Willing to Return to ‘Star Wars’? Girl, It Doesn’t Want You
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 6, 2024
Read Article Kim Kardashian Booed at Netflix Roast of Tom Brady
Kim Kardashian at the Netflix roast of Tom Brady
Category: TV
TV
Kim Kardashian Booed at Netflix Roast of Tom Brady
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 6, 2024
Read Article There’s a Key Ingredient in All the Successful Video Game TV Shows
Image of Jinx in a scene from Netflix's "Arcane." She is a white teenage girl with blue hair, a steampunk outfit bearing a lot of skin, and blue and pink nail polish. She's leaning back in a chair and calmly looking up at the ceiling pointing a finger gun at it.
Category: TV
TV
There’s a Key Ingredient in All the Successful Video Game TV Shows
Teresa Jusino Teresa Jusino May 6, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.