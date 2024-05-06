Lovely Runner is at its limit with all the time-traveling Sol has done. This is her last chance to go back in time, so she can put her stalker behind bars before he comes after Sun-jae.

This is all easier said than done. The last time Sol’s stalker was apprehended by Sun-jae, he was released from prison and stabbed Sun-jae in his hotel. Is it inevitable for Sol or Sun-jae to meet this stalker? Possibly, but let’s look at the bright side. Geum and Hyun-joo kissed during the field trip. Sol and Sun-jae did, too, and these two couples may fulfill a longstanding tradition at Yeonseo University. Whoever kisses during the field trip will be together forever. Is this a hint that we’re getting a happy ending? I’m squinting delusionally.

The ninth episode of Lovely Runner showed us that Sun-jae found out about Sol’s time travel ability. Will she tell him the truth? The tenth episode of Lovely Runner will be available today, May 7, 2024, at Rakuten Viki. It will air shortly after the drama airs on tvN at 8:50pm KST.

The main reason Sol couldn’t tell Sun-jae that she’s a time traveler is because the rules prohibited her from doing so. If she mentions information about future events, time will stop and then continue only after she’s done talking. How come time didn’t stop when she started singing the theme song for the drama, Sudden Shower?

Maybe she isn’t breaking time-travel logic. Sudden Shower was already written by Sun-jae at the time, but nobody else had heard the song at the time except Sun-jae himself and his friend, In-hyuk. This song is doing a ton of miracles for Sun-jae, and it’s all because he was writing his heart out over Sol.

