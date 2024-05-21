Lovely Runner had one of the best mandatory beach episodes we’ve seen in K-drama so far, just a bunch of friends hanging out at the waterfront and momentarily foregoing the worries of the future. This episode was too perfect, and it’s gotten me anxious over the next one.

We never thought that we’d see In-hyuk, Tae-song, Sun-jae, and Sol hang out at the beach and having fun. With Kim Young-soo on the loose and Eclipse’s debut uncertain, a happy episode was a much-needed change of pace for a lot of viewers. Everyone’s happy, except Tae-song, who crashed his car into the water. But vintage car crash aside, Sol and Sun-jae got to spend more time with each other, and In-hyuk has been convinced by Sun-jae to pursue music.

The future is looking bright for this bunch of friends, but let’s not get our hopes up. Episode 13 of Lovely Runner is suspensefully coming our way on May 20, 2024, at 9:00PM ET on Rakuten Viki.

"i might regret it again if i don't say it before i go. i like you sunjae"



"i love you. i love you sol-ah"



AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA ???????#LovelyRunner #LovelyRunnerEp12 pic.twitter.com/WExANdZTWq — liy ??‍♀️ (@chaedaely) May 14, 2024

We have a lot to worry about with the coming episode. On their way home from In-hyuk’s hometown, Sol made Sun-jae believe that she went back to her original timeline. She faked having no memories of this trip and acted confused, but it was revealed that Sol fooled Sun-jae so she could deal with her stalker on her own.

When Sun-jae’s train left, we witnessed Young-soo get off the adjacent train. At this point, it’s inevitable for Sol to confront Young-soo. Twelve episodes in, and we still don’t know why this guy wants to hurt Sol. But he needs to be subdued, and we can only hope that Sol survives the encounter unharmed.

