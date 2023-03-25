‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Second Season Release Date and Trailer Revealed—Welcome Back, Gojo

It’s been over two years since the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen came to an end. Sure, we got an excellent prequel movie in the interim, but it’s been a hot second since anime watchers have been able to see what happens to Yuji Itadori and his classmates. The good news is, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is coming this year, and we now have a trailer and a release date and everything. The potentially frustrating news is, it begins with another flashback arc. But the potentially good news is, that flashback arc is about a teenaged Satoru Gojo.

The new information about Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season was revealed at Anime Japan, which is the Japanese equivalent of Anime Expo. We got a new key visual and a new trailer, which both make it very clear that the anime will be following the manga’s example and continuing on with the Gojo’s Past arc. Perhaps even more importantly, we got a definitive release date for the start of the season: July 6, 2023.

The trailer was unveiled in the dead of night North America time, so as of this writing, there’s not a version with English subtitles. You can still bask in the ample vibes, though. And on that note—the music?! I need more breakbeats with atonal piano improvisation in my life, please. Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui, and Alisa Okehazama return from season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and holy shit.

When and where does Jujutsu Kaisen season two premiere?

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season will begin airing on July 6, 2023. Like the first, Jujutsu Kaisen season two will have two cours. That means we can expect 24 episodes total, airing during both the Summer and Fall blocks. The latter block ends in December. So once it begins airing in July, the rest of the year is for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen will definitely be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Whether or not the second season will be available on other platforms is currently unknown.

What will Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season be about?

As all the promotional materials suggest, the season will start off with the Gojo’s Past arc. The arc takes place eleven years before the main story, back when Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were best buds and students at Jujutsu High. Will it explain why Geto went to the Dark Side? Yes. Will you meet Megumi Fushigoro’s dear ol’ dad? Yes. Is Gojo even more arrogant as a teenager? Yes.

But there’s no way in hell that the Gojo’s Past arc can stretch for the 24 episodes. I’m skeptical it will even last for 12—it’s only fifteen chapters, and Jujutsu‘s first season covered all the way up to chapter 64. Therefore, it’s likely we’ll get a half season of the Gojo’s Past arc before we dive into the main dish: the Shibuya Incident arc.

What’s the Shibuya Incident arc about? Well … it’s about the Shibuya Incident, of course! Sorry, my lips are sealed via curse. But brace yourself for high stakes and carnage. It’s long as hell, too—58 chapters total. Whether or not the entire thing will be covered by this season remains to be seen. It’s very possible, but there’s also a risk of events feeling rushed.

I’m serious about the need to brace yourself, though. You’ve got a couple months. It’s going to be A Time.

