‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 239 Release Date Confirmed

Ryomen Sukuna has been having the time of his life causing chaos and grief. He’s been fighting Gojo Satoru, murdering sorcerers left and right, and gaining unrealistic power spikes in a short period. With this, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are being kept on their toes to see who’s next on his list of sorcerers he wants to challenge to a duel. Luckily for fans, Chapter 239 of the hit manga is coming out on October 22, 2023. The reason why the manga chapter is not getting released this week is because the author, Gege Akutami, is on a break.

With most of the strongest sorcerers quashed by Sukuna, it’s up to Yuji to do something about the King of Curses. He appears to have awakened new powers and is going through some sort of transformation.

[JJK 239 THEORY DISCUSSION]



Yuji has seemed to have undergone some sort of transformation, that I believe is the cause of him consuming curse objects as well as the curse wombs. So this new transformation may be just one of many innate abilities from his brothers ??



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/LCFjjVTgJI — Xerxx (@xerxx00) October 4, 2023

Sukuna made quick work of Kashimo, who charged into battle seemingly without a plan. Fans criticized that Kashimo was pointless and that his fight with Sukuna didn’t have any significant impact since he got folded after just one chapter. For what it’s worth, maybe his appearance was a diversion so that other characters could be given more time to come up with a plan to take Sukuna down. Chapter 238 gives depth to Sukuna’s personality, and it goes to show that he’s just a selfish man who lives for nothing and nobody but himself. Others are inconsequential to him and his quest to get stronger.

Chapter 238 also featured a team-up between Higuruma and Yuji, who seem to have a good plan. Fans remain hopeful that Yuji’s transformation will bring some luck on the side of sorcerers, but Jujutsu Kaisen readers will have to wait until October 22 to find out.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]