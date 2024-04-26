Even if Gojo Satoru was the “strongest” sorcerer in modern history, he had a moment of weakness after encountering Geto Suguru, who rizzed Satoru from beyond the grave. It only took a minute for ‘the strongest’ to be restrained by the Prison Realm, thanks to Kenjaku’s plan.

Since Satoru was too strong for anyone to defeat at the time, the only way to get rid of him was to contain him. Many sorcerers were either injured or dead after the Shibuya Incident, and the remaining sorcerers were even banned from coming to Satoru’s rescue.

Why Couldn’t Gojo Break Himself Out of the Prison Realm?

The Prison Realm is a special-grade object that could hold anything inside of it. It can only hold one person at a time, and once sealed, the person trapped within the Prison Realm can’t break free unless the person who sealed them commands the front gate to open.

The only other way to leave the Prison Realm would be for the person trapped to take their own life. But according to Master Tengen in Chapter 145, Gojo Satoru could be freed by breaking through the back gate. The only way to do that is by using a cursed tool or cursed technique that could nullify the seal of the Prison Realm.

If Toji didn’t hide away the ‘inverted spear of heaven,’ then breaking Satoru out shouldn’t have been a problem. But since it’s nowhere to be found, Yuji and the other sorcerers seek the help of Hana Kurusu, who is able to nullify all cursed techniques. By using her cursed technique, ‘Jacob’s Ladder,’ the Prison Realm’s back gate was opened, and Gojo Satoru was officially unboxed.

Did Gojo Satoru come out fine? He came out swinging the moment he saw Kenjaku, which was the only confirmation we needed to see that Satoru was just as strong as ever.

