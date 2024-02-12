Yuta’s Domain Has Limitless Possibilities in Chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally picking up in favor of the sorcerers. The fandom was celebrating the conclusion of Chapter 250, which ended with Yuta copying a cursed technique that Sukuna hasn’t used since the Heian Era.

Yuta said “Cleave” and Sukuna got a taste of his own cursed technique by having slashes rain down on him. The possibilities in Yuta’s domain are limitless, to the point that fans and Sukuna himself are speculating if Yuta can replicate Gojo’s cursed technique.

But that’s something the next chapter should be able to answer, which will arrive on February 18, 2024, for international readers. Japanese readers will have access to Chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen on February 19, 2024.

Can Yuta Activate Limitless?

Sukuna is currently the strongest sorcerer, but he has a reason to worry. Yuta has been able to copy many other sophisticated cursed techniques in the previous chapters, and recently, he was able to surprise Sukuna himself with the use of Cleave. This doesn’t mean that Yuta can use Limitless against, since its user needs the inherited Six Eyes of the Gojo Clan.

So far, only Gojo Satoru has been able to activate the Limitless cursed technique because he was born with the Six Eyes of the Gojo Clan. Yuta is distantly related to the Gojo Clan, but he didn’t inherit this gift. But just like Yuta himself, Gege Akutami must have more surprises for us in store.

If Yuta is able to copy Limitless, it will be through his Domain. He might be able to use it, but at a cost, since Limitless is notoriously difficult to master. Gojo Satoru himself had to almost die once to understand Hollow Purple. It’s not impossible, but it will take a miracle for Yuta to use one of the Limitless techniques against Sukuna successfully without terrible consequences.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

