Ciel confronting the P4 in Black Butler Season 4
Category:
Anime

School Arson May Solve Ciel's Problem in 'Black Butler' Season 4, Episode 5

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 9, 2024 06:06 pm

The fifth episode of Black Butler’s fourth season is about to get heated, literally. Ciel started a fire in the Purple House’s dormitory to force Derrick Arden out. If things go wrong, Ciel’s going to face massive consequences for setting part of the school on fire.

But one thing’s for sure: The P4 are hiding Derrick’s whereabouts. They were all apprehensive once Ciel brought up Derrick’s name and lied about him being a childhood friend. The P4 may even be involved in Derrick’s disappearance, given how strangely they reacted to Derrick’s name.

If Derrick is unharmed, well, we’ll be able to see him rush out of Violet House’s dorm in the fifth episode of Black Butler season four. The latest episode is coming to Crunchyroll on May 11, 2024.

What we can confirm is that Derrick Arden used to be Edgar Redmond’s drudge. This means Derrick was once close to Edgar, and it’s safe to assume that he was the first person to ‘betray’ Edgar before Cole did. That’s the only reason Derrick would be reasonably transferred to the Violet House.

But what we don’t know is the nature of his betrayal and why Derrick was transferred to the Violet House specifically. The P4 had been avoiding conversation around Derrick by claiming that the transfer was due to the Headmaster’s decision. Other students, as well as the odd professor who keeps tripping on the floors, all say the same thing. Nobody really knows much about Derrick, except that he was a great student. It’s almost as if he’s become an urban legend at Weston College.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.