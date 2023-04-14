It’s Never Been Easier To Get Caught Up With This Best-Selling Manga

Existing in a time when you can access practically anything with the touch of a screen is thrilling. But it can be overwhelming at times because safety is also something to consider. Buying entire volumes of manga isn’t always possible, often due to money and/or space, and sometimes physical copies aren’t available to everyone. So you might be asking, where in this cold world can I read Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Whether you’re continuing your manga journey or just getting started, here’s what you need to know.

Where can I safely read Jujutsu Kaisen?

Before Jujutsu Kaisen was adapted into a relatively popular anime, it started as a manga series that came out in 2018 and is still ongoing. Not to mention, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is what Jujutsu Kaisen spawned from. It’s quite literally among the best-selling manga of all time. Think about the magnitude of that statement for a moment. Alright, let’s get back on track!

Of course, there are free websites that upload manga panels and might be relatively safe (depending on which sites you browse) for your phone or other device. But if you have the funds to spend and have no issues with using apps, then I’m recommending Shonen Jump.

Shonen Jump has a functioning app that allows you to download chapters for offline use. It’s under $5 a month and includes access to multiple volumes of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as well as one volume of a Jujutsu Kaisen novel. If you decide to subscribe, then you will be able to read the manga in high quality, offline, and—most importantly—without the risk of viruses or spam. Recommending a bunch of free sites would’ve been simple, sure, and you can still venture out on the web if you like, but if you’re looking for a legit and reliable resource, the Shonen Jump app is the way to go.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]