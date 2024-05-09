Deku reaching out with All For One behind him
Category:
Anime

Times Are Getting Desperate for Deku in Chapter 422 of 'My Hero Academia'

Image of Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco
|
Published: May 9, 2024 10:25 am

My Hero Academia’s Midoriya, also known as Deku, is ready to go all out in his final fight with All For One in chapter 422 of the manga.

Fans are itching to see the ferociously evil All For One go down and are crying for Deku and the other heroes to surpass their limits and embrace all the power they have left for Chapter 422. But when will chapter 422 come out? Will it feature the conclusion of the final war?

As of writing, the new season of My Hero Academia‘s anime adaptation has recently started airing. However, anime-only fans don’t know the excitement of avid MHA manga fans. The anticipated final war arc of My Hero Academia has taken place since chapter 343. After countless questions about whether Deku can defeat All For One, fans will be relieved to know that the answer is just around the corner.

Chapter 422 of My Hero Academia is set to be released on May 12. The new chapter is expected to cover the final battle between Deku and All For One. It will most likely show the end of All For One’s cruelty and (hopefully) death, in a satisfying defeat at the hands of Deku. But let’s not be too excited for this fight, because it won’t be that easy for Deku!

Deku has already lost the ability to use the Gear Shift, Danger Sense, Blackwhip, Fa Jin, Smoke Screen, and Float. All he has left is his physical strength, the power manifested from the One For All’s power, and the determination to end this long and exhausting battle against the greatest villain of the MHA franchise.

My Hero Academias author, Kōhei Horikoshi, is not someone who will tragically end a story out of the blue. Therefore, fans can expect in chapter 422 that Deku will use all the power he can access from One For All, which he might utilize to give All For One the full-blown power of the Full Cowl.

Also, it is quite a relief to see that Deku’s chances have increased because of the embers and the other heroes who supported him in saving the world by popping out of a Warpgate. In chapter 421, the embers are inside Deku, and he must now use it to finally defeat All For One. However, these embers won’t stay with Deku forever, because using them to end his battle will cause him to lose his quirk forever.

At the same time, with a heavy heart, the final saga of the My Hero Academia manga will soon end with the war against All For One reaching its conclusion. All Might chose the quirkless Deku to be his successor because he had the true definition of heroism in him! Deku might end up losing his quirk, but he will always be the #1 hero, which his fellow heroes and the fans will proudly recognize. PLUS ULTRA!

