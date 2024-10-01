One of the best to ever do it (be President) turned 100 years old

Being president is not an easy job and so when you find a president who is relatively beloved, you know he did pretty great. That’s the status that former President Jimmy Carter has gained throughout the years. Today, he makes history as the only President to turn 100 years-old!

Carter is a figure of the Democratic Party who really has captured the hearts of Americans throughout the years. Recently, he said one of the only reasons he is trying to stay alive is so that he can vote for Kamala Harris for president. “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” he told his son. That’s our guy!

But he also didn’t have the easiest time as president. He was a one-term president who inherited a mess when he started. The economy was bad, there was war brewing, and he had to step up and try to fix things. He is a hard worker and that showed through his presidency but it ultimately did not secure him a second term. But that doesn’t make us love him any less.

Look, the guy sold his own farm because he didn’t want people to think he was profiting off being president!

jimmy carter sold his peanut farm as to not seem like he was profiting off the presidency https://t.co/esCHv5v13D — derek (@DerekFromBmore) September 30, 2024

Even though he only had the one term, he is still deemed as one of our best presidents and so today feels monumental to have him recognized as the first president to live to 100 years-old! Forever and always, the first will be Jimmy Carter.

Many politicians today still look to Carter as an example of what a president should be. It means that many of the people in charge of the country today sent their love to Carter on his birthday (as they should).

Well wishes from Washington

The tweets poured in from Washington D.C. for Carter on his 100th birthday. The official White House account even wished him a happy birthday.

Happy 100th Birthday, President Jimmy Carter! pic.twitter.com/70uV8VJZHt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2024

“You’ve always been a moral force for our nation in the world. I recognized that as a young senator. That’s why I supported you so early,” President Joe Biden said in a video message to Carter. “Your voice of courage, conviction, compassion, and most of all, a beloved friend to Jill, me, and our family.”

Biden also wrote about how much he admires President Carter in his post.

Happy 100th Birthday, President Carter.



To put it simply: I admire you so darn much. pic.twitter.com/09DUDUlz9d — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris posted a video as well, talking about how the world is a better place because of Carter’s leadership. “Thank you for everything you are, everything you mean to our country, everything you mean to our world.”

Happy 100th birthday to my dear friend, President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/pGHcL2DCTo — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 1, 2024

The official White House account also recognized the momentous occasion, sharing that Carter is the first president to turn 100.

Jimmy Carter becomes the first U.S. President in history to turn 100 years old. pic.twitter.com/Jve8Cf8qEj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 1, 2024

Don’t worry though, for all the well wishes that are happening online for Carter, there are some people pointing out some obvious facts. Like the reality that Jimmy Carter is officially too old to play with LEGOs now.

Jimmy Carter is now too old to play with Legos ? pic.twitter.com/bM0qX0yY5O — History Calendar (@historycalendar) October 1, 2024

By turning 100 years-old, he also has been alive for roughly 40% of the existence of America as a country.

jimmy carter turned 100, which means he’s been alive for 40% of this country’s existence — ale | saw florida!!! w florence & the machine (@aletoowelll) October 1, 2024

So, we wish you the best of birthdays, President Carter. Hopefully no one buys you LEGOs.

