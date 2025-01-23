Jennifer Aniston’s rumored ‘9 to 5’ remake dream team is kind of iconic

We live in a world of remake after remake and, let’s face it, most films do not need to be remade. However, the 1980 Dolly Parton-starring 9 to 5 is one of the few flicks that could benefit from a modern update. After all, the world is not exactly short right now of sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigots (in the workplace).

Recommended Videos

In 2024, it was revealed that none other than Friends’ Jennifer Aniston was producing a remake of 9 to 5. (She previously worked with Parton on the underrated Netflix film, Dumplin’). Juno scribe Diablo Cody would be writing the script, per the reports, and the search was on for three actresses who could step into the shoes of icons Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. Now, they might have been found, and they’re a trio anyone would kill to work with.

According to an insider who spoke to Life & Style, Aniston’s top choices for the leads are Zendaya (Challengers), Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus), and Ariana Grande (Wicked). All are exciting picks, and Aniston reportedly has them in mind because they have, “proven they can do comedy and bring their own fan bases into film projects.”

However, the insider says, it’s proving to be difficult getting all three actresses in the room together at the same time. “Sydney and Zendaya are heavily booked for the next twelve months and Jen wants to make this movie next year if she can,” they revealed. “The 9 to 5 remake isn’t technically green-lit yet but getting a ‘yes’ from one of these actresses, and making them permanent members of ‘Team Aniston’ is the key step that Jen is undertaking right now.”

But what about cameos from the original cast? Rumor has it that Dolly Parton doesn’t want a role in the remake, with a source telling Closer last year that “the only thing the movie might get from Dolly is the right to use her famous classic theme song.” Lily Tomlin is also not likely to be involved. “You know, part of you feels rejected [on hearing about a remake]. You think that character’s yours always. And you could reembody it,” she told People magazine. “It’s going to be tough to make [the movie] happen. My sympathies are with Jennifer and her writer Diablo, who is a good writer.”

It does seem like the project is in good hands. Aniston is reportedly a huge fan of 9 to 5, and with a cast as strong as this potential one, she can’t lose. What a way to make a living!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy