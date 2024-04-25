Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton have Dabney Coleman tied up in '9 to 5'.
Jennifer Aniston and Diablo Cody Are Rebooting a Feminist Masterpiece

Chelsea Steiner
Published: Apr 25, 2024 01:27 pm

Better start clacking those fingernails on a typewriter: Jennifer Aniston is producing a remake of the iconic feminist comedy 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios. Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Lisa Frankenstein) will write the script.

The film’s plot is under wraps, but will presumably follow the 1980 film’s storyline. 9 to 5 starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton (who wrote the film’s iconic theme song) as three overworked employees who take revenge on their sexist creep of a boss, played by Dabney Coleman. The film, written by Patricia Resnick and directed by Colin Higgins, was an instant smash hit, grossing over $100 million upon its release.

9 to 5 has remained a timeless classic thanks to the chemistry of its three leading women and the film’s sadly still relatable portrait of unchecked misogyny and sexism in the workplace. The film also featured Dolly Parton’s cinematic debut, establishing her as a comedic force onscreen. Parton received an Academy Award nomination for the film’s iconic theme song, “9 to 5”. The song quickly became a pop hit, and an unexpected ode to the labor movement.

Many reboots and sequels of 9 to 5 have been attempted since the film’s release but always stalled in development. The film was adapted into the television sitcom 9 to 5, which ran from 1982-1983. In 2009, a musical adaptation of 9 to 5 premiered on Broadway with new music and lyrics by Parton.

The original trio has frequently expressed interest in returning for a sequel. Parton even appeared in Tomlin and Fonda’s Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie as a wink to 9 to 5 fans.

Aniston currently stars in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which took inspiration from the Me Too Movement in its exploration of workplace sexual harassment. While 9 to 5 may be 44 years old, its themes have never been more relevant.

(featured image: 20th Century Fox)

Read Article ‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Zendaya and Mike Faist sitting at a table eating in Challengers
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Hold onto Your Mithril! The Extended ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Returns to Theaters
Poster art for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Hold onto Your Mithril! The Extended ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy Returns to Theaters
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 25, 2024
Read Article What’s Happening With the Alec Baldwin Movie ‘Rust’?
Alec Baldwin talking at a podium.
Category: Movies
Movies
What’s Happening With the Alec Baldwin Movie ‘Rust’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Russell Crowe in 'The Exorcism'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
An AI-generated Conor McGregor in the fake 'Popeye' movie trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 25, 2024
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.