Jennifer Aniston and Diablo Cody Are Rebooting a Feminist Masterpiece

Better start clacking those fingernails on a typewriter: Jennifer Aniston is producing a remake of the iconic feminist comedy 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios. Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Lisa Frankenstein) will write the script.

The film’s plot is under wraps, but will presumably follow the 1980 film’s storyline. 9 to 5 starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton (who wrote the film’s iconic theme song) as three overworked employees who take revenge on their sexist creep of a boss, played by Dabney Coleman. The film, written by Patricia Resnick and directed by Colin Higgins, was an instant smash hit, grossing over $100 million upon its release.

9 to 5 has remained a timeless classic thanks to the chemistry of its three leading women and the film’s sadly still relatable portrait of unchecked misogyny and sexism in the workplace. The film also featured Dolly Parton’s cinematic debut, establishing her as a comedic force onscreen. Parton received an Academy Award nomination for the film’s iconic theme song, “9 to 5”. The song quickly became a pop hit, and an unexpected ode to the labor movement.

Many reboots and sequels of 9 to 5 have been attempted since the film’s release but always stalled in development. The film was adapted into the television sitcom 9 to 5, which ran from 1982-1983. In 2009, a musical adaptation of 9 to 5 premiered on Broadway with new music and lyrics by Parton.

The original trio has frequently expressed interest in returning for a sequel. Parton even appeared in Tomlin and Fonda’s Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie as a wink to 9 to 5 fans.

Aniston currently stars in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which took inspiration from the Me Too Movement in its exploration of workplace sexual harassment. While 9 to 5 may be 44 years old, its themes have never been more relevant.

