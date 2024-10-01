JD Vance takes another weird jab at Kamala Harris about her upbringing

JD Vance is currently speedrunning his way to the second loudest mouth in America award with his constant pathetic jabs at Kamala Harris. This time, he criticized her family’s middle-class upbringing in the most miserable way possible.

If you haven’t kept up with Vance lately, count yourself lucky. Ohio’s state senator is no stranger to controversy. As CBS News has said, Vance was chosen by Donald Trump to be his running vice president in the upcoming 2024 elections, which might be the most boneheaded move in American politics.

Vance runs the gamut of your usual Republican beliefs like being pro-life and anti-LGBTQ rights, but also has the habit of making himself look like a jerk on a daily basis. He antagonized Taylor Swift by referring to her as a “childless cat lady,” which backfired in the most stupendously extravagant way possible with Swift endorsing Kamala for President, giving her a huge platform boost.

According to WCSI, Vance accused Kamala of being unspecific and flip-flopping on her upbringing, saying that she’ll say she’s either middle or working class depending on what voter base she’s appealing to at a given point. You know, nonsense. Vance said,

“Now, look, a lot of you know my story and a lot of you know where I came from. Look, I grew up in a working-class family. And so, when the Democrats — when Kamala Harris — talks about her middle class background, when the Democrats talk about how they stand for working people, they’re not telling the truth.”

Vance continued, blaming Kamala and the Democrats for inflation and poverty, both of which claims are entirely false. Look, we at The Mary Sue don’t like inflation either, but it’s clear Vance is a grifter trying to appeal to white working-class people to vote against their best interest. This is such a weird jab that I had to read it several times just to understand what he was getting at.

Trump picking one of the worst possible choices for vice president just might be a boon for Kamala, as everything to come out of Vance’s mouth helps sink the Trump platform even further. I for one cannot wait for Trump and Vance to quit politics forever.

