Is ‘Wuthering Waves’ Coming to PS4?

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 22, 2024 11:14 am

With the release of Wuthering Waves, it looks like PlayStation gamers are getting iced out.

I don’t know why I still keep my PS4 around when we’re suffering the same fate as the PS5 players. At least Wuthering Waves will be available on mobile for gamers too, but you’ll need more than 12.6 GB to make space for your new gacha game. It looks like Genshin Impact on my phone will have to compete with Wuthering Waves for space from now on.

Upon release, Wuthering Waves will not be available on the PlayStation Network. This doesn’t mean that we’re never getting a release on either PS4 or PS5. Kuro Games, the developers of Wuthering Waves, have plans to release a console version of the game. But don’t get your hopes up, since it’ll probably be a while.

It’s probably a good idea to start deleting files if you really want to play Wuthering Waves. Some banners will only be available for a limited amount of time, so you might miss out. You wouldn’t want to wait for a PlayStation port just to start playing Wuthering Waves. The game will be available globally on May 23, 2024, exclusively on Android, iOS, and PC.

