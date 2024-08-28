Genshin Impact for Xbox to release ahead of Nintendo Switch

For a long time, Xbox Series X|S players have been left out of Genshin Impact. As a longtime player, I think that was a blessing in disguise. Now, Xbox players will be tempted by the gacha gods, just like the rest of us.

To celebrate the launch of Genshin Impact on Xbox, Hoyoverse is giving a few lucky Xbox players an Xbox Game Ultimate Pass. Are you ready to lose a thousand hours over Genshin Impact? I’m giving you one last chance to run away and save yourself from the gacha gods.

Genshin Impact is coming to the Xbox Series X|S on November 20, 2024. This is just in time for Natlan’s release, the sixth nation to be revealed in the game. Travelers will be going on an adventure in the land of fire in hopes of getting closer to the truth of the world. After four years of playing this game, trust me when I say that the truth is still far away.

Nintendo Switch when?

Nintendo Switch players have been patiently waiting for Genshin Impact. It’s not the players’ fault for waiting. Hoyoverse announced that the game will be made available on the Nintendo Switch eventually. Four years later, Hoyoverse hasn’t given players any updates.

The frustration of Nintendo Switch players is palpable. Several players online demanded updates on the Nintendo Switch release date. At this point, it’s best to start playing the game on your mobile devices if you want it to be portable. We might get to see all seven nations in the game before Genshin Impact becomes available for the Nintendo Switch.

