Meet the ‘Wuthering Waves’ 5 Stars Characters

Wuthering Waves is coming out, and like any gacha gamer, you have your eyes set on several characters. While you can’t collect them all in one go, there’s nothing wrong with doing a bit of window shopping.

Set to release on mobile platforms and Windows on May 22, Wuthering Waves is a game that offers a post-apocalyptic setting just waiting to be explored by your stereotypical amnesia-ridden protagonist, Rover, bringing the player up to speed on how humanity has reached this point. That point, of course, is battling monsters to fend off extinction.

Along with Rover, you’ll explore the game’s open world with characters you recruit called Resonators, which have rarity ratings of four and five stars for use with the game’s “gacha” system. In addition, you’ll be able to nab additional weapons for these characters to make use of on your journey. There are several characters confirmed to be released in version 1.0, including the permanent banner five-star characters, but we’re bound to have more five-stars heading our way. It’s even likely that you’ve already seen gameplay footage of these characters in action.

So aside from the Male or Female Rover we’ll get for free, which other five-stars will be available in the game? While we don’t have release information about them yet, you can look forward to meeting these characters in Wuthering Waves later on.

Permanent Five-Stars Attribute Rover (Default) Spectro Calcharo Electro Encore Fusion Jianxin Aero Lingyang Glacio Verina Spectro

Limited Five-Stars Atrribute Camellya Havoc Jiyan Aero Yinlin Electro Jinhsi TBA Changli TBA

