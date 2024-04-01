Everybody Planning to Play ‘Wuthering Waves’ Should Be Happy, Except PS5 Gamers

You can put Genshin Impact on hold for now because Wuthering Waves is about to come out. If you haven’t pre-registered for Wuthering Waves, do it now before it’s too late.

We’ve been waiting since 2022, but now Kuro Game Studio just confirmed that the game will be out by May 22, 2024. Even if you didn’t get into the second closed beta, you don’t have to wait too long to experience the game for yourself.

This anime gacha RPG will be available on multiple platforms, which has gamers jumping for joy—except PS5 gamers, that is, since a PS5 port hasn’t been confirmed upon the game’s global launch. Wuthering Waves might be available on PS5 in the future, but not for now.

Are there any alternatives? For anybody eager to play the game, Wuthering Waves will be available on iOS, Android, and PC through Epic Games Store.

Open-world Action RPG Wuthering Waves is set to release on 2024/05/22 (PT) on PC, iOS, Android, and Epic Games Store. Pre-registration is now open on various platforms!

✦WAKING OF A WORLD✦#WutheringWaves#WutheringWavesLaunch pic.twitter.com/oGWOhbRpmP — Wuthering Waves (@Wuthering_Waves) March 29, 2024

Why is everybody so hyped up over Wuthering Waves? Every streamer invited into the closed betas has glowing reviews of the game, and the combat from leaked gameplay looks stunning. Even the aesthetics of the game had a revamp as of the second closed beta. Needless to say, the character models and the environment of the game got even better.

But opinions and looks aside, Wuthering Waves is for anybody who loves some good old hack-and-slash combat with adventure. Let’s just hope that it won’t take too many gigabytes on mobile. We’re already dying from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail file sizes.

(featured image: Kuro Game Studio)

