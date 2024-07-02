McDonald’s Is Cooking Up Something Malevolent With ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

The bio of the official McDonald’s Twitter account currently reads, “hi welcome to my malevolent kitchen.” Forget about Grimace’s birthday, McDonald’s is about to collaborate with another entity that’s way more cursed.

What can McDonald’s be cooking up other than a possible Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration? The hints are everywhere, and it seems Sukuna’s taking over your local fast food kitchen. Who would’ve thought that the lunch hour rush would feel even more cursed? But for all these hints that McDonald’s is dropping, the collaboration is anything but confirmed. We’ll have to wait until July 9, 2024, for the official announcement.

SPECIALZ Happy Meals? Maybe

something SPECIALZ coming



text me at +1 (707) 932-4826 to be the first to know — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 1, 2024

Nothing has been announced, but fans are already anticipating the possible meals we’ll be getting. These theories include Sukuna’s fingers as French fries, Gojo’s six eyes as 6-piece chicken nuggets, and the worst of them all—a Nanami burger that’s only cooked on one side. Everyone’s coping in their own way with Jujutsu Kaisen’s tragedies.

If we’re lucky, we’ll be getting special happy meals with Jujutsu Kaisen merch. Or we could get the BTS McDonald’s Meal back in 2021, where fans got limited-edition chicken nugget dips. If you were laughing at BTS ARMYs (fans) for keeping paper bags, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’d be doing the same once this McDonald’s and Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration becomes official.

Despite the creative jokes that had been tweeted about the collaboration, many fans were quick to point out that a boycott is still in full swing (and has proven to have a massive financial impact on the corporation) and that this shouldn’t be forgotten.

