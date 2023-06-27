For Your Own Safety, Do Not Drink the Grimace Shake!

Happy belated birthday, Grimace! Who knew you could be so scary? McDonald’s made the infamous Grimace Shake, a berry-flavored shake dedicated to the Grimace mascot, available at U.S. locations during June (Grimace is definitely a queer icon) and folks have turned drinking it into a TikTok trend. The Grimace Shake TikTok craze has been blown up by Gen Z users who are getting incredibly creative.

The Grimace Shake TikToks involve mostly Gen Z folks innocently drinking the purple shake, maybe wishing Grimace a happy birthday or some other innocuous comment, before cutting to horrifying scenarios with the shake close by. Most of the videos are something out of your analog horror nightmares. And we all know Grimace may get his own horror movie someday.

Here are some of our favorite Grimace Shake TikToks. Feel free to share yours in the comments!

10.

The hand reaching around the corner is just as creepy for us as it is for the person recording. It literally looks like something out of a found-footage horror film.

9.

Grimace is tired of being called out and is out for blood. If you say anything out of turn about his shake, you’ll be covered in it afterward.

8.

There’s something especially eerie about this TikTok because that was a short-lived performance when they were on the boulder.

7.

Wishing Grimace a happy birthday only ends in tragedy and in this case, a complete mess all over their car.

6.

The level of dedication that people have when it comes to making these TikToks is intense. Laying face down in a river with your shoes floating off is on another level.

5.

The work that went into editing this TikTok, posing in different positions, playing dead, etc is remarkable for a video about a milkshake.

4.

Grimace is waiting in the wings (or the bushes) in hopes that someone is talking about him. The individual that made this TikTok went a different route than the others. Instead of playing dead, they decided to look like they are being kidnapped. It’s very clever.

3.

Gen Z knows how to make the weirdest TikTok trends into very memorable moments in pop culture. Who knew a McDonald’s milkshake would be inspirational?

2.

The fake convulsing, the amateur recording, the weird ending, and the overall strangeness of the Grimace Shake trend are all certainly captured in this.

1.

The imagery at the end of this TikTok video is like something you would see in a V/H/S film. It’s really effective for a Grimace Shake TikTok.

