When Is ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 4 Heading Our Way?

Demon Slayer’s fourth season will take all the Hashiras and the Demon Slayer Corps into Muzan Kibutsuji’s Infinity Castle.

Forget everything you know about Dracula and Howl’s Moving Castle. Kibutsuji’s lair has shifting rooms controlled by an upper-moon demon, and getting lost will be the least of anybody’s worries.

The Infinity Castle is infested with upper-moon demons. Let’s hope that all the training from the recent 2024 Demon Slayer movie paid off, because the Demon Slayer Corps will be thrown into the biggest fight of their lives. But when is the fourth season of the anime coming out on Netflix?

At the moment, a specific release date for Demon Slayer season four hasn’t been announced but we know it will drop sometime in the spring of 2024. The other seasons are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation, and on Netflix and Hulu in some regions.

While we’re waiting for the new season, you can go to your local cinema and watch the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—To the Hashira Training movie. It gives fans a recap of the last episode of the third season of the anime and introduces the first episode of the upcoming season. The Hashira Training Arc is brief, but the Demon Slayer Corps and the Hashiras are forced to toughen up and awaken their Demon Slayer Mark.

