I Need Crunchyroll to Release the ‘Demon Slayer’ Movie Now!

Everybody’s excited for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Hashira Training Movie which is currently showing in several US cinemas. Based on the rumors swirling on social media, Ufotable put a big chunk of their budget into animating the film.

Recommended Videos

That scene with the Wind Hashira and Serpent Hashira jumping over the Infinity Castle will forever live in the minds of Demon Slayer fans. But is the movie ever coming to Crunchyroll? It’s not fair that everybody else can watch it while we’re stuck with school or work.

The easiest answer is yes, you will be able to watch the Demon Slayer movie once the fourth season releases on Crunchyroll. Regardless of whether or not the movie releases as a whole, you will have a chance to watch it once Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season four is available on the platform because the movie features the first episode.

Is there a trailer for the film?

You bet there is!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Hashira Training is likely to come out as a separate movie on Crunchyroll, like the other Demon Slayer movies. The release date is still a mystery, but it might come out once the fourth season becomes available for streaming.

The fourth season of Demon Slayer will take us into the Infinity Castle Arc. That’s right, after training the Hashiras for a few episodes (and in the movie), they’re all going to charge in to take Muzan Kibutsuji’s head. Is there a better plan? Maybe, but we’re talking about an overpowered, immortal demon who could probably do the moonwalk. The Demon Slayer Corps should not be taking any chances with this.

(featured image: Ufotable)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]