Here’s Where To Watch Studio Ghibli’s Movies Online

Studio Ghibli’s latest film, The Boy and The Heron, is going to be released in cinemas on December 8, 2023, so you’re probably here to see if there are any streaming platforms available for you to view the latest Studio Ghibli movies if you don’t have a VPN to cross virtual borders.

You might be a homebody who doesn’t want to go to the cinemas to view the latest Studio Ghibli film, so you’ll be patiently waiting for it to drop on your chosen streaming platform. Maybe you’re just searching for some classic Studio Ghibli movies that aren’t available on all streaming services because of their limits on distribution rights. Luckily for you, there are a couple of streaming platforms you can choose from to find the Studio Ghibli projects you’ve been craving. Some of them have the Studio Ghibli movies you’re looking for that other sites don’t, such as Grave of The Fireflies (1989).

Max

I don’t know who needs to hear this but there is a 30 minute video called “Studio Ghibli Nature Loop” on HBO Max that just plays different pretty scenes from Ghibli movies with ambient sound — Jess Howard (@awildjessichu) October 1, 2022

Enough said—go watch the Studio Ghibli Nature Loop exclusive to Max if you want your eyes to see grass, even if it’s virtual. Studio Ghibli is known for its stunning and ethereal quality, and seeing nature animated in such a magical and scenic way is incredibly relaxing and appealing. Other than that, Max has 21 Studio Ghibli movies currently available, including My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more. The only missing movie is Grave of The Fireflies, which they don’t have a license to stream at the moment.

Hulu

If you’re looking forward to streaming the tragic yet critically acclaimed film Grave of the Fireflies, Hulu is the only streaming platform as of now to hold exclusive distribution rights for the film in the United States. It’s a film that spares no details on the consequences of losing a war and how the loss of a country affects its most vulnerable citizens. It’s an unsettling movie, but it offers great insight into the horrors of war.

If these streaming platforms aren’t accessible to you, using a VPN might be your best bet. Netflix also has a good number of notable Studio Ghibli films available internationally, such as My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Spirited Away (2001), and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), among many others. And if you’re one of those people who really adore Studio Ghibli films, why not show them some extra love by purchasing them on DVD or Blu-ray?

(featured image: Studio Ghibli)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]